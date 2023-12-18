Over 6,000 Monuments Under State Protection: Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated at
the opening of the Cultural Heritage Forum that more than 6,000
monuments are under state protection, Azernews reports.
"Culture is the hallmark of Azerbaijan. From this point of view,
cultural heritage is one of the most important aspects in the
presentation of the country," the deputy minister said.
It was noted that currently, 6,308 monuments are under state
protection. More than 1400 objects of historical and cultural
significance are registered as newly discovered monuments.
S emphasised that 26 historical and cultural reserves
are currently in operation. Four of them are included in the UNESCO
World Heritage List.
It was also noted that during the almost 30-year occupation of
Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, toponyms were changed, the cultural
and natural heritage of our people was destroyed, illegally used,
and its origins falsified and taken to Armenia.
705 cultural-historical monuments have been registered
in Garabagh and East Zangazur
It was noted that the heritage of Azerbaijani people left in the
territory of Armenia has also been subjected to destruction and
falsification.
It was emphasised that 705 cultural-historical monuments have
been registered in Garabagh and East Zangazur. Besides, a number of
historical and archaeological monuments have not been registered by
the state. During the occupation period, they were destroyed, and
47 monuments were wiped off the face of the earth.
Saadat Yusifova added that at present, 433 cultural and
historical monuments have been surveyed, and 182 monuments are
under observation.
It should be noted that the Cultural Heritage Forum (18-19
December) is held at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.
The Forum is held under the organisation of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan within the
framework of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national
leader Heydar Aliyev.
Wide discussions will be held at the Forum with the
participation of famous historians, archaeologists, artists,
architects, sculptors, and other specialists in this field on
preservation, development, and popularisation of Azerbaijani
culture and national heritage, state support, and other directions
of tangible and intangible heritage, fine and applied arts, and
historical monuments.
