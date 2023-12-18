               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani PM Attends Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of Government In Moscow


12/18/2023 5:57:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries has started in Moscow. Azerbaijani delegation at the meeting is headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Ali Asadov, together with other participants of the meeting, familiarised himself with the international exhibition forum "Russia" at EEA.

MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107617193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search