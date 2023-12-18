Azerbaijani PM Attends Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of Government In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS
countries has started in Moscow. Azerbaijani delegation at the
meeting is headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.
Earlier, Ali Asadov, together with other participants of the
meeting, familiarised himself with the international exhibition
forum "Russia" at EEA.
