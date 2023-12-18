Hicks Nurseries Reflects On An Exceptional 170Th Year In Business

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) 2024 Will Kick Off with a Plant Swap and the 34th Annual Flower & Garden Show

WESTBURY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest garden center, has enjoyed an exciting and transformative 2023. As the company reflects on its large-scale renovation and 170-year anniversary, it looks to the future and the exciting events it has planned for 2024.



Hicks Nurseries' Green Wall

"It has been a remarkable year, and we are incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal customers," said Stephen Hicks, President of Hicks Nurseries. "From celebrating 170 years in business to the renovation that modernized our facilities, we are proud to service the Long Island community and eagerly look forward to the year ahead."

The store's revitalization improved accessibility and is poised to showcase an expanded array of plants, flowers, gardening tools, seasonal décor and outdoor living essentials for the upcoming season. The reimagined space seamlessly blends its rich history with contemporary amenities, creating an inviting atmosphere for both seasoned gardeners and those just discovering the joy of cultivating green spaces.

"As we stand on the threshold of 2024, the excitement continues to build," said Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing at Hicks Nurseries. "The New Year will be ushered in with our much anticipated Houseplant Sale, third annual Plant Swap and 34th annual Flower & Garden Show."

The Plant Swap offers indoor plant enthusiasts a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded plant parents and bring in houseplants or cuttings to trade. The event is on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required to participate.

The 34th Annual Flower & Garden Show is March 8 - 31st. It transports attendees on a global journey to their first taste of spring, featuring large-scale gardens in full bloom, inspired by iconic festivals worldwide.

The family-owned and operated garden center is dedicated to fostering a welcoming environment where plant enthusiasts of all levels can find inspiration, valuable advice, and top-quality products for their homes and gardens.

ABOUT HICKS NURSERIES

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. They are dedicated to helping customers achieve their goals by offering expert advice and providing an outstanding selection of unique products including indoor and outdoor plants, garden accents, planters/indoor & outdoor pots , lawn seed, fertilizers, patio furniture, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete, award-winning landscape design/build , as well as planting and delivery services. Hicks Nurseries is more than just a nursery; it is an experience that brings in generations of families for their annual events, including the Flower & Garden Show, the Fall Festival, and during the holidays, they transform into the largest Christmas store on Long Island. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. To learn more, visit .

