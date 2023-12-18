Attack On Security Forces Claims Lives In Khyber District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, unknown assailants targeted security forces in the Khyber district, resulting in the loss of two personnel.

According to reliable security sources, the attackers opened fire on Frontier Corps FC in the Upper Bara Sipah Ghaibi Nika area, leading to the unfortunate demise of Gul Khan Nek and Noor Muhammad.

The fallen officials were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, launching a thorough search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

It is crucial to recall that in Dera Ismail Khan last night, the police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a checkpoint, forcing the terrorists to flee due to the timely and retaliatory actions of the officials.

As per police reports, the terrorists initiated an assault on the Chonda police checkpoint around 9 pm. The vigilant policemen retaliated with gunfire, compelling the attackers to escape.

Remarkably, there were no casualties reported among the police personnel at the checkpoint. A comprehensive search operation is currently underway in the area to locate and apprehend the fleeing terrorists.