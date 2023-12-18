Wildhawk Near Delhi NCR Unveils Extravagant New Year Celebration Packages For A Nature

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the calendar pages turn towards a new year, WildHawk Near Delhi NCR invites revelers to embark on a memorable journey with its exclusive New Year Celebration Packages. Nestled in the heart of nature, WildHawk promises a unique blend of adventure, serenity, and festivities to welcome 2024.

Escape to Nature's Gala: WildHawk's New Year Celebration Packages

WildHawk Near Delhi NCR is proud to announce its New Year Celebration Packages, curated to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for those seeking an extraordinary start to the year. As a resort operated by WildHawk Adventures, the celebration packages offer a harmonious mix of natural beauty, adventure, and unparalleled hospitality.

Package Highlights:



Luxurious Accommodations: Choose from a variety of accommodations, including Family Cottages, Bachelor's Rooms, Swiss Tents with Attach Washrooms, and Alpine Tents without Attach Washroom. Each option caters to different preferences, ensuring a comfortable and unique stay.

Festive Welcomes: Guests will be greeted with on-arrival tea or coffee paired with mouthwatering Mix Veg Pakoda, setting the festive tone right from the start.

Dance Under the Stars: The celebration includes an electrifying DJ session, allowing guests to dance till dawn in a magical outdoor setting.

Bonfire Extravaganza: Gather around the bonfire, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere under the starlit sky.

Culinary Delights: Indulge in a culinary journey with a lavish spread of snacks, including Chilli Chicken, Fish Pakoda, Chicken Seekh, Mutton Seekh, Chaap Masala, Chilli Paneer, Peanut Masala, Spring Rolls, and Papad.

Unlimited Refreshments: Keep the celebrations going with unlimited soda and soft drinks throughout the night. Feast and Adventure: A sumptuous dinner and fulfilling breakfast are complemented by a range of adventure activities, ensuring an adrenaline-packed and fulfilling celebration.

Strategic Location for Celebration:

WildHawk Near Delhi NCR's strategic location provides an easily accessible escape for residents of Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad. Bid farewell to the city lights and usher in the New Year surrounded by the tranquility and beauty of nature.

Booking Information: Secure Your Spot for an Unforgettable New Year's Celebration

For those seeking an extraordinary New Year's Eve, early booking is recommended to secure a spot at this exclusive celebration . Limited slots are available, promising an intimate and personalized experience.

About WildHawk Near Delhi NCR:

WildHawk Near Delhi NCR is not just a resort; it's a commitment to providing a unique blend of adventure, nature, and hospitality. With a history dating back to 2015, WildHawk has evolved into a destination that redefines celebrations in the lap of nature.

