Indyvogue Forges Strategic Partnership With Indyvogue Fashions Worldwide To Elevate India Operations

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Austin, Texas Dec 18, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

IndyVogue, the forefront ethnic fashion brand based in Austin, Texas, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide, a distinguished company headquartered in Kolkata, India. This partnership, set to commence on December 15, 2023, marks a significant milestone for both entities and is poised to bring about a new era of exceptional service, quality, and cultural fusion.

IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide, led by industry veterans Sovona Bhattacharya and esteemed designer Kajuri Banerjee, is renowned for its deep-rooted commitment to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage through fashion. The company's dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and quality service aligns seamlessly with IndyVogue's ethos.

"We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide. Sovona Bhattacharya and Kajuri Banerjee bring a wealth of experience and passion to the table, and we are confident that this partnership will not only elevate our operations in India but also open new doors for cultural exchange and innovation," said Alex, Marketing Manager at IndyVogue.

Sovona Bhattacharya , a veteran in the ethnic fashion industry, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide, we take pride in our culture and heritage, and this partnership with IndyVogue presents an exciting opportunity to showcase the beauty of Indian craftsmanship on a global scale. Together, we aim to deliver exceptional, quality service that reflects the essence of our shared values."

Kajuri Banerjee, a prominent designer and co-founder of IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide, added, "Our focus has always been on celebrating the uniqueness of Indian fashion. Teaming up with IndyVogue allows us to amplify our efforts and bring forth a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary design. We are eager to contribute to the success of IndyVogue's India operations."

This collaboration will enable IndyVogue to leverage the expertise and local insights of IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide, ensuring an enhanced experience for Indian customers. As part of the partnership, both companies are committed to promoting sustainable practices, supporting local artisans, and fostering a greater understanding of India's diverse cultural heritage.

Customers can expect an even wider range of exclusive designs, timely deliveries, and personalized service as IndyVogue and IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide join hands to redefine the landscape of ethnic fashion in India.

For media inquiries, please contact:

...

About IndyVogue :

IndyVogue is a leading ethnic fashion brand based in Austin, Texas, known for its unique designs and commitment to cultural diversity. With a global vision, IndyVogue aims to bridge the gap between traditional and modern fashion, offering customers a curated selection that reflects the richness of various cultures.



Baluchari Silk Sarees

Banarasi Silk Sarees

Bishnupur Silk Sarees

Chanderi Silk Sarees

Indian Designer Sarees

Gadwal Silk Sarees

Georgette Silk Sarees

Ghazi Silk Sarees

Hand Embroidery Sarees

Ikkat Silk Sarees

Jamdani Sarees

Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

Kani Silk Sarees

Matka Silk Sarees

Organza Silk Sarees

Paithani Silk Sarees

Raw Silk Sarees

Sambalpuri Silk Sarees

Tissue Silk Sarees Tussar Silk Sarees

About IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide:

IndyVogue Fashions Worldwide is a Kolkata-based company founded by Sovona Bhattacharya and Kajuri Banerjee. With a focus on preserving and promoting India's cultural heritage, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and quality service in the field of ethnic fashion.