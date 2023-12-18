Pakistan Senators Offer Condolences On Demise Of Late Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Pakistan Senate Chairperson, Sadiq Sanjrani arrived to the Kuwaiti embassy in Islamabad, on Monday, along with a delegation of Senators to offer condolences on the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sanjrani, in his condolence message, expressed his great sorrow at the passing of the late Amir, saying that he left behind him a great legacy and that his demise is a huge loss not only for the royal family and people of Kuwait but also for the people of Pakistan.

"His contribution to regional stability, his personal commitment to global development and his work to bridge gaps between nations will long be remembered," he added.

The embassy of the state of Kuwait in Pakistan had opened on Sunday a condolences book for three days where ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, renowned religious scholars and politicians are coming to offer their condolences.

The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nasser Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi mourned the demise of the late Kuwaiti Amir recalling the Amir's exceptional legacy and devotion to the country.

Ambassador Al-Mutairi expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan for announcing a Day of Mourning on Monday in the country and flying the national flag at half-mast throughout the country.

He also thanked Pakistani parliamentarians and people of Pakistan for their solidarity with Kuwait and Kuwaiti citizens at this time of sorrow. (end)

