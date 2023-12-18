Saudi Delegation In Kuwait To Offer Condolences On Late Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received in Bayan Palace on Monday a Saudi royal delegation offering deepest condolences over the death of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The delegation included Saudi's Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Prince Khaled bin Saud bin Khaled Al-Saud, Prince Bandar bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, and Prince Fahad bin Khaled bin Saud Al-Saud. The delegation also extended condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the family of the late Amir. (end) tab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.