Kuwait PM Receives Condolences From Jordanian PM Over Late Amir's Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday a phone call from the Jordanian Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Bisher Al-Khasawneh, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) ahm

