Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 4 Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians in Al-Farea Camp in the southern city of Tubas, the West Bank, said a medical source.

Palestinian Ministry of Health announced in statement that 17-year-old Rashed Al-Aiedi, was shot in the chest, while 24-year-old Hikmat Melhem, 17-year-old Mohamad Melhem, and 20-year-old Yazan Al-Khateeb were wounded in the head by Israeli fires.

Occupation forces raid the camp amid heavy confrontations with Palestinians, using live bullets resulting in the death of the four young youths, while four were wounded. (end)

