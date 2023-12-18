Arab League Chief: Israeli Occupiers Executing Satanic Scheme To Displace Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said on Monday the brutal war waged by the occupation Israeli army against Gaza mirrors an explicit satanic scheme with illicit goals namely relocating the Gazan natives.

The Israeli occupation does not aim at wiping out a certain movement (Hamas) as it alleges, but at annihilating a whole community by tearing apart the social fabrics and erasing all living prospects for a long period in Gaza Strip, Abul-Gheit said.

He alluded to the occupation forces' wide-scale bombardment of the enclave where thousands of buildings have turned into heaps of rubble and hundreds of thousands of Gazans, many are children, have lost their life.

"This satanic plot is solely aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause by uprooting the people from their land and wiping off any life prospects. Forcing the Gazans to evict their lands at gunpoint will never happen, he stressed, in an address during the 31st ministerial session of the ESCWA (the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia).

Leaders of the Israeli occupation have disclosed these objectives saying plainly that there will be no Palestinian state in the future. They have also declared renunciation of the Oslo (peace) accord and its outcome, establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

And shamelessly, they have stated that the Palestinians will have no sovereignty over their territories, he has added.

These occupiers neither hide their true face nor beautify their goals, rather they brazenly boast of their schemes. Such a stand belittles the nations that have voted in favor of a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly, recently, demanding an immediate cease-fire to halt the bloody massacre and collective punishment practiced against the Gazans.

"Every day, we are detached further from the aspired two states' settlement that have been accepted by the Palestinians, the Arabs and the whole world except for Israel that wrongly believes that it can inflict a new Nakba against the Palestinians."

However, the Israeli occupiers, even if they kill thousands of innocent civilians, will not be able to kill their dreams or coerce them to back down from their rights in the land and the life, Abul-Gheit emphasized in his speech, marked with scathing rebuke of the Israeli occupation and recurring aggression on the Palestinians. (end)

