Japanese FM Signs Condolences Book On Demise Of Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji on Monday visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in Tokyo to sign a Condolence Book in honor of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Tsuji conveyed to Kuwaiti Ambassador Sami Al-Zamanan his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kuwait, and said Japan will always stand with the people of Kuwait while they overcome this great sadness.

Meanwhile, Japan has dispatched Chairman of the Japan-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship League Eisuke Mori to Kuwait as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to extend condolences, the Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit to Kuwait through Wednesday, Mori is scheduled to extend condolences to the dignitaries of Kuwait on behalf of the government and the people of Japan, the ministry said in a statement. (end)

mk













MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107617148