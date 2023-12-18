Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme

Company Announcement

No. 36/2023

Copenhagen, 18 December 2023

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and Com-mission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. An-other part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company an-nouncement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 December – 15 December 2023:

Number of shares

Accumulated, last announcement 409,535

11-Dec-23 15,000

12-Dec-23 23,009

13-Dec-23 23,000

14-Dec-23 5,000

15-Dec-23 5,296

Total, 11 Dec – 15 Dec 2023 71,305

Bought from CAF, 15 Dec 2023* 32,385

Bought from CWO, 15 Dec 2023* 14,934

Accumulated, under the programme 528,159

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and W A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 December – 15 December 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 909,908 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.05% of the total share capital.

