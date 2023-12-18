Patient Lifting Equipment Market To Surpass USD 11.67 Billion By 2030, At 12.8% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The patient lifting equipment market is expected to grow at 12.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 11.67 billion by 2030.

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Patient Lifting Equipment Market .

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Patient Lifting Equipment Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Patient Lifting Equipment Market Top Key Players:

The patient lifting equipment market key players Arjo, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Group, Prism Medical, Mangar Health, Joerns Healthcare, Etac AB, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Sunrise Medical, Savaria Corporation.

Industry Developments:

01-11-2022: electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage, bioelectronic medicine company, announced on [specific date] that gammaCore SapphireTM, the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive device to treat and prevent multiple types of headache pain via the vagus nerve, would be distributed and billed exclusively by Joerns Healthcare, LLC (Joerns) within select managed care health systems.

29-07-2023: Sunrise Medical is pleased to have announced the launch of the new Empulse StreetJet, a power assist pull device that was super easy to dock thanks to the patented One Touch clamps. The Empulse StreetJet provided wheelchair users with loads of fun and an unrivaled driving experience.

Regional Share Analysis:

The Patient Lifting Equipment market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The market for patient lifting equipment in North America is sizable and expanding holds 49% of total market size. North America's patient lifting equipment industry is expanding steadily. With an ageing population and a growing demand for better healthcare services, the market for patient lifting devices such as hoists, slings, and transfer aids is experiencing a surge. The market is fiercely competitive, with several important competitors offering cutting-edge technological items. Strict safety requirements and a focus on patient comfort are driving market growth, making North America an important region for patient lifting equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

The patient lifting equipment market in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth. Factors such as the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness about patient safety are driving the demand for lifting devices. Additionally, technological advancements and favorable government initiatives are contributing to market expansion, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the region.

Key Market Segments: Patient Lifting Equipment Market

Patient Lifting Equipment Market by Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Ceiling/Overhead Lift

Stair Lift

Mobile/Floor Lift

Sit to Stand Lift

Bath & Pool Lift

Lifting Slings

Lifting Accessories

Patient Lifting Equipment Market by End-User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Hospital

Homecare

Elderly Care Facility

Strategic points covered in the Patient Lifting Equipment Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global Patient Lifting Equipment Market (2023-2030) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global Patient Lifting Equipment Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global Patient Lifting Equipment Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global Patient Lifting Equipment Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2030).

... To be continued

Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Patient Lifting Equipment Market.

