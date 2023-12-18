Elastography Imaging Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 11.30 % CAGR From 2022 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elastography Imaging Market

Elastography imaging market is expected to grow at 11.30 % CAGR from 2022 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 11.17 Bn by 2030 from USD 4.26 Bn in 2020.

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Elastography Imaging Market.

Global Elastography Imaging Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Elastography Imaging Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of market players. Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market.

The elastography imaging market is a significant segment within the medical imaging industry, focusing on advanced imaging techniques that assess tissue elasticity or stiffness. Elastography provides valuable information for the diagnosis and monitoring of various medical conditions, particularly in the fields of liver disease, breast cancer, and musculoskeletal disorders. The market encompasses a range of elastography imaging technologies designed to offer non-invasive insights into tissue properties.

Elastography Imaging Market Top Key Players:

The elastography imaging market key players includes Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Ltd., Resoundant Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Medison), Siemens AG.

Industry Developments:

16 February 2023: Siemens announced the launch of private industrial 5G user equipment, a critical component for the manufacturing industry in its digital transformation journey.

17 August 2021: Siemens Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) jointly announced the successful deployment of Smart Metering Technology for over 2,00,000 Smart Meters in North Delhi.

Regional Share Analysis:

The elastography imaging market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

In 2021, North America held the largest market share for elastography imaging, and it is projected that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. The market for elastography imaging is primarily driven by the widespread use of technologically sophisticated imaging systems, a growth in healthcare spending, the existence of significant important players in the nation, and the tactics these companies use for their product development.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR. The demand for minimally invasive therapies, healthcare reforms, and highly populated nations with high birth rates and a high prevalence of chronic diseases all contribute to the expansion of the elastography imaging industry in the Asia-Pacific area. Additionally, the presence of significant unmet needs in these countries, particularly in those like China and India, and the rise in patient awareness are anticipated to further propel market expansion.

Key Market Segments: Elastography Imaging Market

Elastography Imaging Market By Modality, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Ultrasound Elastography Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Elastography

Elastography Imaging Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology

Vascular

Others

Elastography Imaging Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges.

