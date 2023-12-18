Microtome Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 6.3% CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Microtome Market

The microtome market is expected to grow at 6.3% CAGR . It was valued at 185.88 million in 2023. It is expected to reach above USD 285.08 million by 2030.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Microtome Market .

Global Microtome Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Microtome Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Microtome Market Top Key Players:

Microtome market key players include Cardinal Health, RMC Boeckeler, Sakura Finetek, AMOS Scientific Pty. Ltd., SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AMOS Scientific Pty. Ltd., AGD Biomedical Pvt. Ltd.

Industry Developments:

April 19, 2023: Cardinal Health launched Stray AwayTM Hair Management Drape in collaboration with MedStar Health's Institute for Innovation.

March 10, 2023: Sakura Finetek USA launched the Tissue-Tek® Block Filing Cabinet 2400, a new block archival system with best-in-class storage capacity and modern ergonomic design.

Regional Share Analysis:

Microtome market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Due to a number of factors, the Asia Pacific market has seen tremendous growth in recent years. The rising demand for modern healthcare facilities and services, particularly in developing nations like China and India, is one of the main drivers of growth. As a result, there is an increasing need for medical tools and equipment, such as microtomes, to support the expanding healthcare sector. The region's demand for digital pathology solutions has grown even more as a result of the trend towards digitalization in healthcare. The expansion of the Asia Pacific microtome market has also been aided by rising investments in research and development made by pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. With these elements at play, the Asia Pacific microtome market is anticipated to maintain its upward trend.

Key Market Segments: Microtome Market

Microtome Market By Product, 2020-2030, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

Rotary Microtome

Cryostat Microtome

Vibrating Microtome

Others

Microtome Market By Technology, 2020-2030, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Manual

Microtome Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Million, Thousand Units)

Disease Diagnosis

Medical Research

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

