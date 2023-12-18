Immunoprecipitation Market To Surpass USD 1.05 Billion By 2030 , At A CAGR Of 5.47 % By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immunoprecipitation Market

Immunoprecipitation market is anticipated to grow from USD 0.73 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.05 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.47 % during the forecast period

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Immunoprecipitation Market .

Global Immunoprecipitation Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2030. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Immunoprecipitation Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

Immunoprecipitation Market Top Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific,Merck KGaA,Abbkine Scientific Co., Ltd.,Abcam,Bio-Rad Laboratories,BioLegend,Cell Signaling Technology.,GenScript Biotech Corporation.,Rockland Immunochemicals,Geno Technology,Omnicell, Inc.,United Health Group,Nexus AG,Getinge AB,Optum Inc.,3M,Carestream Health,MEDITECH,GE Healthcare,OSI Systems

Industry Developments:

27 June 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, introduced the Thermo ScientificTM MetriosTM 6 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope ((S)TEM) - a new-generation, fully automated (S)TEM metrology solution designed to help enhance productivity and deliver data quality assurance for high-volume semiconductor manufacturing.

29 March 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a clinical-stage cell therapy company engineering advanced chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced an update to our strategic collaboration to further the development of manufacturing processes for new cancer treatments.

Regional Share Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market in the immunoprecipitation market. North America accounted for the 38 % market share of the global market value. One of the key drivers of the North American immunoprecipitation market is the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, which fuel demand for immunoprecipitation methods in drug discovery and development. The development of the North American market is attributed to the considerable presence of university and research institutions engaged in cutting-edge proteomics and genomics research as well as the availability of major research funds and grants to promote improvements in immunoprecipitation technology. In 2022, the U.S. held the largest share of the North American market, and over the forecast period, it is anticipated to rise at a notable CAGR. Future market growth is anticipated to be supported by significant public and private sector expenditures in R&D of breakthrough genetic technologies and therapies in the United States. The growing life sciences sector promotes the broad application of immunoprecipitation techniques, which enhances the methods for protein purification. Other opportunities that entice immunoprecipitation companies to the United States include the enormous demand for DNA immunoprecipitation solutions, the presence of key market players, the quick adoption of protein complex immunoprecipitation techniques, and the expanding use of immunoprecipitation in cancer research applications.

Another significant geographical market for immunoprecipitation in the global market, APAC is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. The need for immunoprecipitation methods in drug discovery and development in the Asia-Pacific region is driving the market expansion in APAC due to the area's rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The Asia-Pacific region's immunoprecipitation market is developing as a result of increased academic and research institution investments in proteomics and genomics R&D utilizing immunoprecipitation, a large patient population, and the rising frequency of chronic illnesses. In 2022, China accounted for the largest market share in APAC, and it is anticipated that this trend would hold during the forecast period. Infrastructure improvements made possible by technology in the healthcare sector and the use of sophisticated protein analyses.

Key Market Segments: Immunoprecipitation Market

Immunoprecipitation Market by Type

Individual Protein

Chromatin

Co-immunoprecipitation

RNA

Immunoprecipitation Market by Component

Reagents

Kits

Accessories

Immunoprecipitation Market by End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharma & Biopharma Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Immunoprecipitation Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Immunoprecipitation Market.

