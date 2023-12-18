Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Clinches Prestigious Heritage Enterprise Award 2023, Honouring 54 Years Of Excellence In Tradtional Chinese Medicine

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd, a venerable institution with a rich 54-year history in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), proudly announces its receipt as the only esteemed Heritage Enterprise Award 2023 winner. This accolade serves as a testament to Chien Chi Tow's enduring commitment to preserving and advancing the heritage of TCM in Singapore.







Chien Chi Tow Healthcare - Heritage Enterprise Award 2023

The Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award - in the Heritage Enterprise Award category, renowned for recognizing organisations that have significantly contributed to the cultural fabric of Singapore, has bestowed this honour upon Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd in acknowledgment of its pivotal role in promoting and safeguarding the traditions of TCM.

A Legacy of Excellence in Traditional Chinese Medicine

Since its establishment in 1969, Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd has been an unwavering advocate for the principles and practices of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Over the past 54 years, the company has become synonymous with quality herbal remedies, holistic wellness, and a deep-rooted connection to Singapore's cultural heritage.

Ms. Yen Lim, the visionary 2nd-generation leader who had understudied her father and founder Master Lim Choon Huat of Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, 'Being conferred the Heritage Enterprise Award is not just an honour, but also an affirmation what our 54 years of practice has culminated into - a TCM healthcare provider that is beloved in Singapore. It is a sign of trust from our community that we have been, and will still continue to be part of their TCM healthcare and wellness journey. A very big thank you to everyone who has supported us, past and present - we could not have done it without you!'

Tying Heritage to Innovation

The Heritage Enterprise Award 2023 not only acknowledges Chien Chi Tow's historical contributions to TCM but also highlights the company's continuous efforts to innovate within the realm of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Through a combination of time-honoured practices and cutting-edge approaches, Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd has remained at the forefront of providing holistic healthcare & wellness solutions that resonate with a modern audience. 'Ten years ago, Chien Chi Tow won two awards from the Singapore Heartland Enterprise Star Award. The first award was the Best Marketer Award, and the second award was the Best Visual Merchandising Award. Fast forward ten years to today, we won the Heritage Enterprise Award. These dazzling achievements could not have happened without the support and encouragement of our community, the pioneering innovation and enterprising spirit of all our colleagues, past and present. I hope that everyone will continue to give their very best, move forward courageously, and carve out a greater reputation for Chien Chi Tow, both locally, and globally!' says Master Lim Choon Huat.

Celebrating Community and Culture

Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd has been an integral part of the local community, fostering a sense of cultural pride and wellness. The Heritage Enterprise Award recognizes the company's role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of TCM within the heart of Singapore's diverse neighbourhoods.



Looking Forward: A Future Rooted in Tradition

As Chien Chi Tow Healthcare Pte Ltd celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing the heritage of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The Heritage Enterprise Award 2023 serves as a catalyst for even greater endeavours, inspiring Chien Chi Tow to continue its mission of providing quality TCM solutions and nurturing the health and well-being of the community.

About Chien Chi Tow

Established in 1969 by Master Lim Choon Huat, Chien Chi Tow began as a martial arts institute. Over the years, we observed and mastered the commonalities between the disciplines of martial arts and healing arts, allowing us to bridge the knowledge and skills of both. This paved the way for us to become a renowned TCM brand in Singapore, offering a comprehensive suite of holistic solutions, including Tui Na and Acupuncture treatments.

A new brand, Madam Partum was born in 2017, drawing on the expertise of the existing Chien Chi Tow team, Yen relentlessly researched the TCM Tui Na techniques and herbal knowledge to provide a complete suite of products and services for mothers going through the perinatal journey. Madam Partum is currently the leading TCM Pre and Postpartum specialist care centre, helping mothers achieve a complete and wholesome recovery journey through their holistic programme and a full suite of complementing TCM herbal products.



Chien Chi Tow Healthcare