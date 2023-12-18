AOC Introduces The T3 Series: The Ultimate Portable Monitor For Work Mode Freedom

Unleashing unparalleled work mode freedom with AOC's 16T3E, a 15.6' Full HD portable monitor with IPS wide viewing angles and USB-C Connection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - AOC, a leading provider of high-quality display solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the AOC 16T3E, a revolutionary portable monitor from AOC's T3 series designed to provide users with unparalleled work mode freedom. This portable monitor is set to redefine the way professionals work on the go with its exceptional features and versatile design, including crisp visuals from the Full HD IPS panel, powerful connectivity from USB-C, and adaptable convenience from the dual function stand. In addition, the 16T3E also comes with a convenient carry bag, making it easy to transport and protect your monitor while on the move. Its lightweight design and slim profile further enhance its portability, allowing you to take your work mode freedom with you wherever you go.







AOC 16T3E Portable Monitor

'With the AOC 16T3E, we wanted to create a product that empowers professionals to work anytime, anywhere, without compromising on productivity or visual quality,' said Kevin WU, General Manager of MMD Singapore. 'We believe that work mode freedom is essential in today's fast-paced world, and the 16T3E is the perfect solution for those who need a portable monitor that delivers exceptional performance and versatility.'

Crisp Visuals for Immersive Productivity

The AOC 16T3E boasts a stunning Full HD display with IPS technology, offering a wide 170/170 degree viewing angle that ensures crystal-clear visuals from any perspective. Whether you're working on detailed spreadsheets, editing multimedia content, or simply enjoying your favorite movies, the 16T3E delivers an immersive viewing experience like no other.

Adaptable Convenience to Suit Any Work Environment

One of the standout features of the 16T3E is its dual function stand, which allows users to set up the monitor in various scenarios that perfectly fit their work environment. In addition, you can equip the 16T3E with a VESA Mount to enhance your wall or multi-monitor desk setup. Whether you prefer a traditional desktop setup or need a second screen for presentations on the go, the 16T3E adapts effortlessly to your needs, providing the ultimate flexibility and convenience.

Powerful One Cable USB-C Connection

In addition to its impressive display and flexible stand, the AOC 16T3E features USB-C connection, the simplest yet most powerful form of connectivity for any modern device. With 3-in-1 functionality, USB-C sets itself apart by allowing for the delivery of power, data, and display signals, all from one single cable. Whether you're using a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the 16T3E can easily be connected, allowing you to extend you screen real estate and boost your productivity wherever you are.

AOC T3 Series Portable Monitors

Model

Size

Panel Type

Resolution

USB-C

Refresh Rate

VESA Mount

16T3E

15.6'

IPS

FHD

USB-C (DP ALT,PD15W) 1

USB-C 1 (For Power Input)

60Hz

50x50

16T3EA

15.6'

IPS

FHD

USB-C 1

60Hz

50x50

16T3NE

15.6'

TN

FHD

USB-C 1

60Hz

50x50



The AOC 16T3E is now available for purchase in APMEA. For more information about the product, please visit .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AOC Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.

The AGON by AOC sub-brand of offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

