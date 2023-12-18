Hang Lung Honored With Numerous ESG Awards Highlighting Collaborative Efforts For Sustainable Growth And Community Wellbeing

| HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2023 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ('Hang Lung' or the 'Company') garnered over 35 prestigious ESG awards in 2023, earning widespread recognition across Hong Kong and mainland China. These accolades serve as a testament to the Company's commitment to sustainable business growth while prioritizing the development and wellbeing of its employees and the communities it serves.
Recognized at the Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 organized by the Hong Kong Management Association, Hang Lung secures the Distinction Award (Large Organization Category), reaffirming its commitment to driving sustainable business growth
Sustainable Practices
Hang Lung's dedication to sustainability has earned prestigious awards, including The Hong Kong Management Association Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 Distinction Award (Large Organization Category) and the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023 Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact . Hang Lung drives collaboration and innovative programs with the support of its tenants, suppliers, and customers, at both corporate and local levels, to advance sustainability goals and support government green policies. Notable achievements include:
Being the first real estate company in Hong Kong and mainland China to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to drive emissions reduction investments and efforts across its operations. Joining hands with LVMH Group, Hang Lung to accelerate positive action for climate and sustainability in real estate and retail. Parc 66 in Jinan, following the success of Spring City 66 in Kunming, becoming 100% powered by renewable energy.
Hang Lung receives the Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact, along with Commendations for Best ESG Report - Large Cap and Carbon Neutral Award at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023
Inclusive Community & Employee Wellbeing
Hang Lung has successfully implemented a wide range of community investment programs addressing women's empowerment, youth development and elderly services through partnerships with tenants, business partners, and NGOs. These initiatives have received significant recognition, including the Bronze Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category at the 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations organized by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA) , the Supporting Organization Award in the 'Strive and Rise Programme' and the Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award at the 12th China Finance Summit . Notable initiatives include:
The inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program empowered over 180 female university students across the nation through leadership training and mentorship, enabling them to develop their personal and professional potential, and build confidence for growth. In support of the 'Strive and Rise Programme' initiated by the HKSAR government, the Company organized job shadowing activities and sharing sessions for underprivileged students for upward mobility. Partnering with HKYWCA to improve the cognitive abilities of the elderly living with dementia and provide support for carers through the 'LoveNoLimit' Dementia Friendly Program.
Hang Lung's Future Women Leaders Program receives the Bronze Award (CSR) at the 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations organized by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA), in recognition of its dedication to nurturing the leadership skills of young female university students, fostering the diverse development of women in society and for careers, and enhancing social wellbeing
Hang Lung has also gained significant recognition for its exceptional human resource management, including the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 award from HR Asia , and the Grand Prize Award 2020-2022 by Hong Kong Employees Retraining Board , signifying Hang Lung's unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse corporate culture and promoting employee wellbeing.
Hang Lung has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 by HR Asia, for demonstrating excellence in human resource management and concrete employee engagement initiatives
Governance and Transparency
Hang Lung's Legal and Secretarial Team has been included in the 2023 GC Power List by The Legal 500 , highlighting the Company's excellence in integrity and corporate governance. In addition, the Company's 2022 Annual Report has received a total of 14 awards, earning recognition from highly respected awarding bodies, including the 2023 Hong Kong Management Association Best Annual Reports Awards Excellence Report Award , and the Best Annual Report Bronze Stevie Award (Publicly-held Corporations) at the 2023 International Business Awards .
Hang Lung's Legal and Secretarial Team has been included in the 2023 GC Power List by The Legal 500, highlighting the Company's excellence in integrity and corporate governance
Details of the awards
Sustainability Awards
| Organization
| Award
| The Hong Kong Management Association
(HKMA)
| Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2023 Distinction Award (Large Organization Category)
| 2023 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards Excellence Award in Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting
| Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (HERA) 2023
| Grand Award for Excellence in Environmental Positive Impact
| Commendation for Best ESG Report Large Cap
| Commendation for Carbon Neutral Award
| Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency
| Green and Sustainability Contribution Awards 2023 Gold Seal for Contribution to Sustainable Property / Facility Promote Environmental Protection
| Yicai
| China Green Point Sustainable Practice Case of the Year 2023
| China Green Point Gravity Point 10 Green Life Models in the Eyes of Consumers
| BRE China Awards 2023
| BREEAM & GRESB Joint Awards in the Category of ESG Leadership Awards
| BREEAM Commercial Award Leadership
| Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants
| Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards 2023 Special Mention in the Most Sustainable Companies or Organisations (MSCO) Award (Non-Hang Seng Index (Medium Market Capitalization) Category)
| Occupational Safety & Health Council
| 22nd Hong Kong Occupational Safety & Health Award OSH Report Award Bronze award
Community Investment Awards
| Organization
| Award
| China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA)
| The 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations Bronze Award (Corporate Social Responsibility Category)
| Strive and Rise Programme
| Supporting Organisation Award
| The 12th China Finance Summit
| 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Model Award
| Hong Kong Council of Social Service
| The 13th consecutive year receives the Caring Company Logo
| Social Responsibility Conference
| 2023 Top CSR Company
HR Awards
| Organization
| Award
| HR Asia
| Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023
| Employees Retraining Board
| Grand Prize Award 2020-2022
| JobsDB HK
| The Hong Kong HR Awards Employer of the Year
| The Hong Kong HR Awards Learning & Development Award
Governance and Transparency Awards
| Organization
| Award
| The Legal 500
| 2023 GC Power List
| The Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA)
| 2023 HKMA Best Annual Reports Awards Excellence Report Award
| 2023 International Business Awards
| Best Annual Report Bronze Stevie Award (Publicly-held Corporations)
| 2023 Galaxy Awards
| Design: Annual Reports: Grand Award
| Design: Annual Reports: Traditional Asia/Pacific Gold
| Copywriting: Annual Reports Overall Silver
| IADA Award 2023
| Integrated Presentation Silver
| Cover Design Honor
| 2023 iNOVA Awards
| Online Annual Reports Real Estate Silver
| 2023 ARC Awards
| Cover Photo/Design: Real Estate Development Silver
| Interactive Annual Report: Real Estate Development Honors
| LACP 2022 Vision Awards
| Gold Award
| Top 50 Chinese Reports
| Top 80 Reports in the Asia Pacific Region
| Technical Achievement Award
To explore the Company's full list of achievements, please visit Awards & Recognition .
