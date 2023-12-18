Vietnam's Economic Shine Starting To Fade

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After two frustrating years of Covid-induced economic slowdown, Vietnam bounced back in 2022 with a strong performance - its GDP grew more than 8%.
In 2023, the government hoped that a stronger Chinese and global economy would allow a continuation of export-led growth, including growth in tourism and related services. Projections, or hopes, were for 6% to 7% GDP growth.
But both the world and China proved to have less demand for Vietnam's exports than hoped. Now even Vietnam's prime minister is
suggesting growth
of“around 5%”, which is close to the
4.7% estimated
for 2023 by the International Monetary Fund. Exports
fell 5.7 % in the first 11 months of 2023. For an economy where exports nearly equal GDP, this creates a major growth problem.
Through November 2023, tourism revenue increased 50%, but this was not enough to offset the weakness in industrial output growth, which was
only 1 %.
While external factors significantly contribute to slower growth, the
problems with electricity supply
also contributed to the slow growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) realizations. These realizations only grew 2.9% in dollar terms, probably a slight shrinkage in real terms.
The government did several things right.
