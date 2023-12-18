UK, Japan, Italy Joint Fighter Program Faces Turbulence

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom have signed a new treaty under the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter by 2035, according to a Breaking Defense report .

The program will be headquartered in the UK, though a specific location was not disclosed in a UK Ministry of Defense press release. Breaking Defense says the program plans to launch its development phase in 2025 and start deliveries a decade later in 2035.

A Japanese national will serve as the program's first chief executive officer while an Italian official will be tapped as the first leader of a separate“joint business construct” headquartered in the UK. The leadership of each structure will rotate between the partner countries, the report said.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps stated that the UK-based headquarters will enable collaboration and at-pace decision-making working with Italy and Japan's defense industries to deliver an outstanding aircraft.

The Breaking Defense report says the GCAP partnership could quickly expand, with Saudi Arabia expected to join GCAP“in due course,” though the Japanese government reportedly opposes the Gulf monarchy's bid.

GCAP is one of several sixth-generation fighter aircraft programs active in the West, with the Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS) effort in Europe set to select a fighter design for the program by 2025.



At the same time, the US plans to award a winning design for its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter by next year and enter it into service by 2030. The GCAP program is underpinned by several ambitious strategic objectives from each of its stakeholders, both collectively and individually.

Concept art of the possible design for the US Air Force's future Next Generation Air Dominance stealth fighter. Image: Boeing