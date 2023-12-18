Biman Makes Sslcommerz Its Website Payment Gateway

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement with SSLCommerz on December 17 at its head office in the capital. Under the agreement, SSLCommerz will be the airline's website payment gateway.

With SSLCommerz, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will be able to sell air tickets online directly to customers through a total of 32 payment channels including all MFS, Visa cards, Mastercards, native cards and other online banking channels, said the airline in a release.



Biman Bangladesh Airlines will connect with SSLCommerz through API, providing both the airline and its passengers with a seamless e-commerce experience in ticket purchase, sale or refund.

The move follows the airline's efforts to make online ticketing more convenient for passengers.

It may be mentioned here that SSLCommerz is a leading PSO organisation in Bangladesh listed by the central bank . It is the largest payment aggregator in the country's e-commerce market since its inception in 2010.

On behalf of their clients, SSLCommerz collects payments from consumers through a digital financial channel and deposits them into the clients' business accounts, concluded the release.

