Global Home Improvement Market By Size, Scope 2023: With Development Status 2030

"Home Improvement Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Home Improvement Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Home Improvement Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Home Improvement market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Home Improvement market size was valued at USD 824344.29 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1051570.01 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Home Improvement Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Kitchen, Home Decor, Painting, Tools and Hardware, Plumbing Equipment, Building Materials, Flooring, Lighting, Electrical Work, Others) and Application (DIY, DIFM) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Home Improvement Market for 2023:



Ace Hardware Corporation

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

OBI Group Holding SE and Co

Menards, Inc.

Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse)

Kingfisher Plc

M Company

Groupe Adeo SA Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group

Segmentation by Application:



DIY DIFM

Segmentation by Type:



Kitchen

Home Decor

Painting

Tools and Hardware

Plumbing Equipment

Building Materials

Flooring

Lighting

Electrical Work Others

Home Improvement Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Home Improvement market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Home Improvement market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Home Improvement Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Home Improvement market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Home Improvement market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Home Improvement market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Home Improvement market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Home Improvement market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Home Improvement market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Home Improvement Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Improvement

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Home Improvement Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Home Improvement Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Home Improvement Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Home Improvement Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Home Improvement Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Home Improvement Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Ace Hardware Corporation

2.1.1 Ace Hardware Corporation Company Profiles

2.1.2 Ace Hardware Corporation Home Improvement Product and Services

2.1.3 Ace Hardware Corporation Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Ace Hardware Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Lowe's Companies, Inc.

2.2.1 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Home Improvement Product and Services

2.2.3 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

2.3.1 The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. Company Profiles

2.3.2 The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. Home Improvement Product and Services

2.3.3 The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 OBI Group Holding SE and Co

2.4.1 OBI Group Holding SE and Co Company Profiles

2.4.2 OBI Group Holding SE and Co Home Improvement Product and Services

2.4.3 OBI Group Holding SE and Co Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 OBI Group Holding SE and Co Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Menards, Inc.

2.5.1 Menards, Inc. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Menards, Inc. Home Improvement Product and Services

2.5.3 Menards, Inc. Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Menards, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse)

2.6.1 Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse) Company Profiles

2.6.2 Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse) Home Improvement Product and Services

2.6.3 Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse) Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse) Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Kingfisher Plc

2.7.1 Kingfisher Plc Company Profiles

2.7.2 Kingfisher Plc Home Improvement Product and Services

2.7.3 Kingfisher Plc Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Kingfisher Plc Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 M Company

2.8.1 M Company Company Profiles

2.8.2 M Company Home Improvement Product and Services

2.8.3 M Company Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 M Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Groupe Adeo SA

2.9.1 Groupe Adeo SA Company Profiles

2.9.2 Groupe Adeo SA Home Improvement Product and Services

2.9.3 Groupe Adeo SA Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Groupe Adeo SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group

2.10.1 Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group Company Profiles

2.10.2 Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group Home Improvement Product and Services

2.10.3 Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group Home Improvement Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Hornbach Holding AG and Co. KGaA Group Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Home Improvement Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Home Improvement Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Home Improvement Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Home Improvement Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Home Improvement Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Home Improvement Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Home Improvement

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Home Improvement

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Home Improvement

4.3 Home Improvement Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Home Improvement Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Home Improvement Industry News

5.7.2 Home Improvement Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Home Improvement Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Home Improvement Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Home Improvement Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Home Improvement Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Kitchen (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Home Decor (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Painting (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Tools and Hardware (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Plumbing Equipment (2018-2023)

6.4.6 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Building Materials (2018-2023)

6.4.7 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Flooring (2018-2023)

6.4.8 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Lighting (2018-2023)

6.4.9 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electrical Work (2018-2023)

6.4.10 Global Home Improvement Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Home Improvement Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Home Improvement Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Home Improvement Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Home Improvement Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Home Improvement Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of DIY (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Home Improvement Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of DIFM (2018-2023)



