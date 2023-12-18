Global Voice-Based Payments Market Latest Growth Factors, Key Expansions, Till 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Voice-based Payments Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Voice-based Payments Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Voice-based Payments Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Voice-based Payments market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Voice-based Payments market size was valued at USD 9360.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.78% during the forecast period, reaching USD 17303.49 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Voice-based Payments Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Software, Hardware) and Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Voice-based Payments Market for 2023:



Paysafe

PayPal

Amazon, Inc.

Vibepay

Cerence

NCR Corporation

Google

PCI Pal

Alibaba Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Segmentation by Application:



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

Segmentation by Type:



Software Hardware

Voice-based Payments Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Voice-based Payments market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Voice-based Payments market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Voice-based Payments Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Voice-based Payments market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Voice-based Payments market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Voice-based Payments market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Voice-based Payments market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Voice-based Payments market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Voice-based Payments market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Voice-based Payments Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voice-based Payments

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Voice-based Payments Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Voice-based Payments Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Voice-based Payments Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Voice-based Payments Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Voice-based Payments Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Paysafe

2.1.1 Paysafe Company Profiles

2.1.2 Paysafe Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.1.3 Paysafe Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Paysafe Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 PayPal

2.2.1 PayPal Company Profiles

2.2.2 PayPal Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.2.3 PayPal Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 PayPal Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Amazon, Inc.

2.3.1 Amazon, Inc. Company Profiles

2.3.2 Amazon, Inc. Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.3.3 Amazon, Inc. Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Amazon, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Vibepay

2.4.1 Vibepay Company Profiles

2.4.2 Vibepay Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.4.3 Vibepay Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Vibepay Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Cerence

2.5.1 Cerence Company Profiles

2.5.2 Cerence Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.5.3 Cerence Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Cerence Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 NCR Corporation

2.6.1 NCR Corporation Company Profiles

2.6.2 NCR Corporation Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.6.3 NCR Corporation Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 NCR Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Google

2.7.1 Google Company Profiles

2.7.2 Google Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.7.3 Google Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Google Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 PCI Pal

2.8.1 PCI Pal Company Profiles

2.8.2 PCI Pal Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.8.3 PCI Pal Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 PCI Pal Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Alibaba

2.9.1 Alibaba Company Profiles

2.9.2 Alibaba Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.9.3 Alibaba Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Alibaba Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

2.10.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Company Profiles

2.10.2 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Voice-based Payments Product and Services

2.10.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Voice-based Payments Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Voice-based Payments Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Voice-based Payments Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Voice-based Payments Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Voice-based Payments Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Voice-based Payments Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Voice-based Payments

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Voice-based Payments

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Voice-based Payments

4.3 Voice-based Payments Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Voice-based Payments Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Voice-based Payments Industry News

5.7.2 Voice-based Payments Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Voice-based Payments Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Voice-based Payments Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Voice-based Payments Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Voice-based Payments Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Voice-based Payments Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Software (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hardware (2018-2023)

7 Global Voice-based Payments Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Voice-based Payments Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Voice-based Payments Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Voice-based Payments Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Large Enterprises (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Voice-based Payments Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Small and Medium Enterprises (2018-2023)



