Global Air Handling Units Market By Size 2030

" Air Handling Units Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Air Handling Units Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Air Handling Units market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Air Handling Units market size was valued at USD 12633.67 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period, reaching USD 22290.96 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Air Handling Units Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Up to 5000 m3/hr, 5000 m3/hr – 10000 m3/hr, 10000m3/hr – 15000 m3/hr, Above 15000 m3/hr) and Application (Commercial, Residential) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Air Handling Units Market for 2023:



VTS Group S.A.

Sabiana SpA

FlktGroup

Novenco A.S.

GEA Group AG

CIAT Group

Euroclima Spa

Systemair AB

Trane, Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Lennox International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Wolf GmbH

TROX GmbH

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Daikin Industries Ltd.

Segmentation by Application:



Commercial Residential

Segmentation by Type:



Up to 5000 m3/hr

5000 m3/hr â 10000 m3/hr

10000m3/hr â 15000 m3/hr Above 15000 m3/hr

Air Handling Units Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Air Handling Units market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Air Handling Units market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Air Handling Units Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Air Handling Units market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Air Handling Units market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Air Handling Units market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Air Handling Units market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Air Handling Units market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Air Handling Units market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Air Handling Units Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Handling Units

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Air Handling Units Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Air Handling Units Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Air Handling Units Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 VTS Group S.A.

2.1.1 VTS Group S.A. Company Profiles

2.1.2 VTS Group S.A. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.1.3 VTS Group S.A. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 VTS Group S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Sabiana SpA

2.2.1 Sabiana SpA Company Profiles

2.2.2 Sabiana SpA Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.2.3 Sabiana SpA Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Sabiana SpA Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 FlktGroup

2.3.1 FlktGroup Company Profiles

2.3.2 FlktGroup Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.3.3 FlktGroup Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 FlktGroup Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Novenco A.S.

2.4.1 Novenco A.S. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Novenco A.S. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.4.3 Novenco A.S. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Novenco A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 GEA Group AG

2.5.1 GEA Group AG Company Profiles

2.5.2 GEA Group AG Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.5.3 GEA Group AG Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 GEA Group AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 CIAT Group

2.6.1 CIAT Group Company Profiles

2.6.2 CIAT Group Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.6.3 CIAT Group Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 CIAT Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Euroclima Spa

2.7.1 Euroclima Spa Company Profiles

2.7.2 Euroclima Spa Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.7.3 Euroclima Spa Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Euroclima Spa Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Systemair AB

2.8.1 Systemair AB Company Profiles

2.8.2 Systemair AB Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.8.3 Systemair AB Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Systemair AB Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Trane, Inc.

2.9.1 Trane, Inc. Company Profiles

2.9.2 Trane, Inc. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.9.3 Trane, Inc. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Trane, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Carrier Corporation

2.10.1 Carrier Corporation Company Profiles

2.10.2 Carrier Corporation Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.10.3 Carrier Corporation Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Carrier Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Lennox International, Inc.

2.11.1 Lennox International, Inc. Company Profiles

2.11.2 Lennox International, Inc. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.11.3 Lennox International, Inc. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Lennox International, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Johnson Controls, Inc.

2.12.1 Johnson Controls, Inc. Company Profiles

2.12.2 Johnson Controls, Inc. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.12.3 Johnson Controls, Inc. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Johnson Controls, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Wolf GmbH

2.13.1 Wolf GmbH Company Profiles

2.13.2 Wolf GmbH Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.13.3 Wolf GmbH Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Wolf GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 TROX GmbH

2.14.1 TROX GmbH Company Profiles

2.14.2 TROX GmbH Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.14.3 TROX GmbH Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 TROX GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

2.15.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Company Profiles

2.15.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.15.3 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Daikin Industries Ltd.

2.16.1 Daikin Industries Ltd. Company Profiles

2.16.2 Daikin Industries Ltd. Air Handling Units Product and Services

2.16.3 Daikin Industries Ltd. Air Handling Units Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Daikin Industries Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Air Handling Units Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Air Handling Units Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Air Handling Units Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Air Handling Units Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Air Handling Units

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Air Handling Units

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Air Handling Units

4.3 Air Handling Units Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Air Handling Units Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Air Handling Units Industry News

5.7.2 Air Handling Units Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Air Handling Units Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Air Handling Units Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Up to 5000 m3/hr (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 5000 m3/hr â 10000 m3/hr (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 10000m3/hr â 15000 m3/hr (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Above 15000 m3/hr (2018-2023)

7 Global Air Handling Units Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Air Handling Units Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Air Handling Units Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Commercial (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Air Handling Units Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Residential (2018-2023)

8 Global Air Handling Units Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Air Handling Units Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Handling Units SWOT Analysis

9 Global Air Handling Units Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Up to 5000 m3/hr Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 5000 m3/hr â 10000 m3/hr Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 10000m3/hr â 15000 m3/hr Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Above 15000 m3/hr Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Air Handling Units Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Commercial Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Residential Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Air Handling Units Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Air Handling Units Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

