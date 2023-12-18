AI Market With Upcoming Growth Rate 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"AI Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" AI Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the AI Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the AI market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

According to the latest research, the global AI Marketing market size was valued at USD 6337.45 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 28934.07 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the AI Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Hardware, Software, Services) and Application (Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales and Marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, Others (Website Design and Emotion Measurement)) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in AI Market for 2023:



Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Google

Twitter

Salesforce Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

IBM Corporation

Facebook Amazon Inc.

Segmentation by Application:



Social Media Advertising

Search Advertising

Dynamic Pricing

Virtual Assistant

Content Curation

Sales and Marketing Automation

Analytics Platform Others (Website Design and Emotion Measurement)

Segmentation by Type:



Hardware

Software Services

Get a Sample Copy of the AI Market Report 2023

AI Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the AI market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the AI market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the AI Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the AI market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the AI market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the AI market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by AI market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the AI market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of AI market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for AI Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AI Marketing

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global AI Marketing Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa AI Marketing Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global AI Marketing Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global AI Marketing Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global AI Marketing Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global AI Marketing Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd

2.1.1 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd Company Profiles

2.1.2 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd AI Marketing Product and Services

2.1.3 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Sentient Technologies Holdings Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Microsoft Corporation

2.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Profiles

2.2.2 Microsoft Corporation AI Marketing Product and Services

2.2.3 Microsoft Corporation AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Intel Corporation

2.3.1 Intel Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Intel Corporation AI Marketing Product and Services

2.3.3 Intel Corporation AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Google

2.4.1 Google Company Profiles

2.4.2 Google AI Marketing Product and Services

2.4.3 Google AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Google Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Twitter

2.5.1 Twitter Company Profiles

2.5.2 Twitter AI Marketing Product and Services

2.5.3 Twitter AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Twitter Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Salesforce Inc.

2.6.1 Salesforce Inc. Company Profiles

2.6.2 Salesforce Inc. AI Marketing Product and Services

2.6.3 Salesforce Inc. AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Salesforce Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 NVIDIA Corporation

2.7.1 NVIDIA Corporation Company Profiles

2.7.2 NVIDIA Corporation AI Marketing Product and Services

2.7.3 NVIDIA Corporation AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 NVIDIA Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 IBM Corporation

2.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Profiles

2.8.2 IBM Corporation AI Marketing Product and Services

2.8.3 IBM Corporation AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 IBM Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Facebook

2.9.1 Facebook Company Profiles

2.9.2 Facebook AI Marketing Product and Services

2.9.3 Facebook AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Facebook Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Amazon Inc.

2.10.1 Amazon Inc. Company Profiles

2.10.2 Amazon Inc. AI Marketing Product and Services

2.10.3 Amazon Inc. AI Marketing Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Amazon Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global AI Marketing Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global AI Marketing Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global AI Marketing Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 AI Marketing Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 AI Marketing Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of AI Marketing Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of AI Marketing

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of AI Marketing

4.2.4 Labor Cost of AI Marketing

4.3 AI Marketing Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 AI Marketing Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 AI Marketing Industry News

5.7.2 AI Marketing Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global AI Marketing Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global AI Marketing Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global AI Marketing Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global AI Marketing Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global AI Marketing Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global AI Marketing Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hardware (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global AI Marketing Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Software (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global AI Marketing Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Services (2018-2023)

7 Global AI Marketing Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global AI Marketing Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global AI Marketing Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global AI Marketing Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Social Media Advertising (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Search Advertising (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Dynamic Pricing (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Virtual Assistant (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Content Curation (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Sales and Marketing Automation (2018-2023)

7.3.7 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Analytics Platform (2018-2023)

7.3.8 Global AI Marketing Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (Website Design and Emotion Measurement) (2018-2023)



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: