Global Synthetic Biology Market By Size 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Synthetic Biology Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Synthetic Biology Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Synthetic Biology Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Synthetic Biology market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

According to the latest research, the global Synthetic Biology market size was valued at USD 12144.23 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.75% during the forecast period, reaching USD 43611.2 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Synthetic Biology Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Cloning and Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Measurement and Modeling, Microfluidics, Nanotechnology) and Application (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food and Agriculture, Environmental Applications) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Synthetic Biology Market for 2023:



Ginkgo Bioworks

Viridos

Integrated DNA Technologies

Agilent

Amyris, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Intellia Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Precigen

Genscript Biotech

New England Biolabs

Codexis, Inc.

Twist Bioscience Horizon Discovery

Segmentation by Application:



Medical Applications

Industrial Applications

Food and Agriculture Environmental Applications

Segmentation by Type:



Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Cloning and Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Measurement and Modeling

Microfluidics Nanotechnology

Get a Sample Copy of the Synthetic Biology Market Report 2023

Synthetic Biology Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Synthetic Biology market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Synthetic Biology market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the Synthetic Biology Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Synthetic Biology market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Synthetic Biology market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Synthetic Biology market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Synthetic Biology market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Synthetic Biology market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Synthetic Biology market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for Synthetic Biology Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Biology

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Biology Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Biology Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Synthetic Biology Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Synthetic Biology Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Ginkgo Bioworks

2.1.1 Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profiles

2.1.2 Ginkgo Bioworks Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.1.3 Ginkgo Bioworks Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Ginkgo Bioworks Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Viridos

2.2.1 Viridos Company Profiles

2.2.2 Viridos Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.2.3 Viridos Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Viridos Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Integrated DNA Technologies

2.3.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Company Profiles

2.3.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.3.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Agilent

2.4.1 Agilent Company Profiles

2.4.2 Agilent Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.4.3 Agilent Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Agilent Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Amyris, Inc.

2.5.1 Amyris, Inc. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Amyris, Inc. Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.5.3 Amyris, Inc. Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Amyris, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.6.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profiles

2.6.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.6.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Intellia Therapeutics

2.7.1 Intellia Therapeutics Company Profiles

2.7.2 Intellia Therapeutics Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.7.3 Intellia Therapeutics Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Intellia Therapeutics Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Editas Medicine

2.8.1 Editas Medicine Company Profiles

2.8.2 Editas Medicine Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.8.3 Editas Medicine Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Editas Medicine Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Precigen

2.9.1 Precigen Company Profiles

2.9.2 Precigen Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.9.3 Precigen Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Precigen Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Genscript Biotech

2.10.1 Genscript Biotech Company Profiles

2.10.2 Genscript Biotech Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.10.3 Genscript Biotech Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Genscript Biotech Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 New England Biolabs

2.11.1 New England Biolabs Company Profiles

2.11.2 New England Biolabs Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.11.3 New England Biolabs Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 New England Biolabs Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Codexis, Inc.

2.12.1 Codexis, Inc. Company Profiles

2.12.2 Codexis, Inc. Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.12.3 Codexis, Inc. Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Codexis, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Twist Bioscience

2.13.1 Twist Bioscience Company Profiles

2.13.2 Twist Bioscience Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.13.3 Twist Bioscience Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Twist Bioscience Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Horizon Discovery

2.14.1 Horizon Discovery Company Profiles

2.14.2 Horizon Discovery Synthetic Biology Product and Services

2.14.3 Horizon Discovery Synthetic Biology Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Horizon Discovery Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Synthetic Biology Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Synthetic Biology Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Synthetic Biology Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Synthetic Biology Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Synthetic Biology

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Synthetic Biology

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Synthetic Biology

4.3 Synthetic Biology Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Synthetic Biology Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Synthetic Biology Industry News

5.7.2 Synthetic Biology Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Synthetic Biology Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Synthetic Biology Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Gene Synthesis (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Genome Engineering (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cloning and Sequencing (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Next-Generation Sequencing (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Site-Directed Mutagenesis (2018-2023)

6.4.6 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Measurement and Modeling (2018-2023)

6.4.7 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Microfluidics (2018-2023)

6.4.8 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Nanotechnology (2018-2023)

7 Global Synthetic Biology Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Synthetic Biology Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Synthetic Biology Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Medical Applications (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial Applications (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Synthetic Biology Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Food and Agriculture (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Synthetic Biology Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Environmental Applications (2018-2023)

8 Global Synthetic Biology Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Synthetic Biology Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Biology Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Biology SWOT Analysis

9 Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Gene Synthesis Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Genome Engineering Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Cloning and Sequencing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Next-Generation Sequencing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Site-Directed Mutagenesis Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.8 Measurement and Modeling Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.9 Microfluidics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.10 Nanotechnology Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Synthetic Biology Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Medical Applications Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Industrial Applications Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Food and Agriculture Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Environmental Applications Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Synthetic Biology Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Synthetic Biology Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: