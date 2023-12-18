Global Online Plant Nursery Market (2023-2030) Development Status By Key Players Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Online Plant Nursery Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Online Plant Nursery Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Online Plant Nursery market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Online Plant Nursery market size was valued at USD 10541.62 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period, reaching USD 20078.33 million by 2028.

Top Players in Online Plant Nursery Market for 2023:



Pike Nurseries

Great Garden Plants

Prairie Nursery

Plant Delights Nursery

MONROVIA NURSERY COMPANY

Desert Horizon Nursery

Greenwood Nursery

Gardens Alive

Davey Tree Moon Valley Nurseries

Segmentation by Application:



Household

Plant Garden

Plant Research Center

Commercial Greenery Others

Segmentation by Type:



Trees

Flowers

Vegetable Seeds Others

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Online Plant Nursery market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

