Global Frozen Seafood Market Prospects Development Rate Forecast To 2030

"Frozen Seafood Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Frozen Seafood Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Frozen Seafood Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Frozen Seafood market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Frozen Seafood market size was valued at USD 19920.63 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period, reaching USD 26517.19 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Frozen Seafood Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Shrimps, Crustaceans, Shellfish, Mollusc) and Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Frozen Seafood Market for 2023:



Mccain Foods Limited

Ajinomoto

Europastry S.A

Vandemoortele Nv

Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc.

Chevon Agrotech Private Limited

Unilever

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.

Oob Organic

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Aryzta AG

Associated British Foods plc

Kellogg Company

General Mills Inc.

Omar International Pvt Ltd

Lantmannen Unibake International

M/S India Frozen Foods

JBS

The Kraft Heinz Company

Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd

Kuppies

Bubba Foods

Nestle SA

Kidfresh Cargill

Segmentation by Application:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Segmentation by Type:



Shrimps

Crustaceans

Shellfish Mollusc

Frozen Seafood Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Frozen Seafood market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Frozen Seafood market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Frozen Seafood Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Frozen Seafood market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Frozen Seafood market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Frozen Seafood market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Frozen Seafood market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Frozen Seafood market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Frozen Seafood market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Frozen Seafood Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Frozen Seafood

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Frozen Seafood Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Frozen Seafood Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Frozen Seafood Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Frozen Seafood Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Mccain Foods Limited

2.1.1 Mccain Foods Limited Company Profiles

2.1.2 Mccain Foods Limited Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.1.3 Mccain Foods Limited Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Mccain Foods Limited Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Ajinomoto

2.2.1 Ajinomoto Company Profiles

2.2.2 Ajinomoto Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.2.3 Ajinomoto Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Ajinomoto Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Europastry S.A

2.3.1 Europastry S.A Company Profiles

2.3.2 Europastry S.A Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.3.3 Europastry S.A Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Europastry S.A Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Vandemoortele Nv

2.4.1 Vandemoortele Nv Company Profiles

2.4.2 Vandemoortele Nv Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.4.3 Vandemoortele Nv Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Vandemoortele Nv Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc.

2.5.1 Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc. Company Profiles

2.5.2 Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc. Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.5.3 Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc. Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Smart Price Sales and Marketing Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Chevon Agrotech Private Limited

2.6.1 Chevon Agrotech Private Limited Company Profiles

2.6.2 Chevon Agrotech Private Limited Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.6.3 Chevon Agrotech Private Limited Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Chevon Agrotech Private Limited Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Unilever

2.7.1 Unilever Company Profiles

2.7.2 Unilever Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.7.3 Unilever Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Unilever Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V.

2.8.1 Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. Company Profiles

2.8.2 Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.8.3 Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V. Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Oob Organic

2.9.1 Oob Organic Company Profiles

2.9.2 Oob Organic Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.9.3 Oob Organic Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Oob Organic Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Conagra Brands, Inc.

2.10.1 Conagra Brands, Inc. Company Profiles

2.10.2 Conagra Brands, Inc. Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.10.3 Conagra Brands, Inc. Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Conagra Brands, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Aryzta AG

2.11.1 Aryzta AG Company Profiles

2.11.2 Aryzta AG Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.11.3 Aryzta AG Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Aryzta AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Associated British Foods plc

2.12.1 Associated British Foods plc Company Profiles

2.12.2 Associated British Foods plc Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.12.3 Associated British Foods plc Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Associated British Foods plc Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Kellogg Company

2.13.1 Kellogg Company Company Profiles

2.13.2 Kellogg Company Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.13.3 Kellogg Company Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Kellogg Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 General Mills Inc.

2.14.1 General Mills Inc. Company Profiles

2.14.2 General Mills Inc. Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.14.3 General Mills Inc. Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 General Mills Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Omar International Pvt Ltd

2.15.1 Omar International Pvt Ltd Company Profiles

2.15.2 Omar International Pvt Ltd Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.15.3 Omar International Pvt Ltd Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Omar International Pvt Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Lantmannen Unibake International

2.16.1 Lantmannen Unibake International Company Profiles

2.16.2 Lantmannen Unibake International Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.16.3 Lantmannen Unibake International Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Lantmannen Unibake International Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 M/S India Frozen Foods

2.17.1 M/S India Frozen Foods Company Profiles

2.17.2 M/S India Frozen Foods Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.17.3 M/S India Frozen Foods Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 M/S India Frozen Foods Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 JBS

2.18.1 JBS Company Profiles

2.18.2 JBS Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.18.3 JBS Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 JBS Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 The Kraft Heinz Company

2.19.1 The Kraft Heinz Company Company Profiles

2.19.2 The Kraft Heinz Company Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.19.3 The Kraft Heinz Company Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.19.4 The Kraft Heinz Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd

2.20.1 Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd Company Profiles

2.20.2 Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.20.3 Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.20.4 Shishi He Deming Seafood Co Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.21 Kuppies

2.21.1 Kuppies Company Profiles

2.21.2 Kuppies Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.21.3 Kuppies Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.21.4 Kuppies Recent Developments/Updates

2.22 Bubba Foods

2.22.1 Bubba Foods Company Profiles

2.22.2 Bubba Foods Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.22.3 Bubba Foods Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.22.4 Bubba Foods Recent Developments/Updates

2.23 Nestle SA

2.23.1 Nestle SA Company Profiles

2.23.2 Nestle SA Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.23.3 Nestle SA Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.23.4 Nestle SA Recent Developments/Updates

2.24 Kidfresh

2.24.1 Kidfresh Company Profiles

2.24.2 Kidfresh Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.24.3 Kidfresh Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.24.4 Kidfresh Recent Developments/Updates

2.25 Cargill

2.25.1 Cargill Company Profiles

2.25.2 Cargill Frozen Seafood Product and Services

2.25.3 Cargill Frozen Seafood Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.25.4 Cargill Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Frozen Seafood Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Frozen Seafood Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Frozen Seafood Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Frozen Seafood Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Frozen Seafood

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Frozen Seafood

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Frozen Seafood

4.3 Frozen Seafood Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Frozen Seafood Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Frozen Seafood Industry News

5.7.2 Frozen Seafood Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Frozen Seafood Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Frozen Seafood Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Shrimps (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Crustaceans (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Shellfish (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Mollusc (2018-2023)

7 Global Frozen Seafood Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Frozen Seafood Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Frozen Seafood Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Convenience Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Frozen Seafood Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Frozen Seafood Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Frozen Seafood Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Frozen Seafood Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Frozen Seafood Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Frozen Seafood SWOT Analysis

9 Global Frozen Seafood Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Shrimps Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Crustaceans Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Shellfish Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Mollusc Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Frozen Seafood Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Frozen Seafood Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Convenience Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Online Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Frozen Seafood Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Frozen Seafood Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Frozen Seafood Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

