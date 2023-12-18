Global Hotel Gift Cards Market By Size, Trend &Amp; New Technology Till 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Hotel Gift Cards Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Hotel Gift Cards Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Hotel Gift Cards market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Hotel Gift Cards market size was valued at USD 1409.71 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1890.55 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Hotel Gift Cards Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Open Loop, Closed Loop, E-gifting) and Application (Accommodation, Delicacy, Spa Service, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Hotel Gift Cards Market for 2023:



Choice Hotels International

Hilton

IHG Hotels and Resorts

Airbnb

Marriott International

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Hyatt

Accor

Expedia Group

Best Western Radisson Hotel Group

Segmentation by Application:



Accommodation

Delicacy

Spa Service Others

Segmentation by Type:



Open Loop

Closed Loop E-gifting

Hotel Gift Cards Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Hotel Gift Cards market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Hotel Gift Cards market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Hotel Gift Cards Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Hotel Gift Cards market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Hotel Gift Cards market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Hotel Gift Cards market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Hotel Gift Cards market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Hotel Gift Cards market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Hotel Gift Cards market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

