Global Closed Impeller Pump Market By Size, Scope 2023: With Development Status 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Closed Impeller Pump Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Closed Impeller Pump market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Closed Impeller Pump market size was valued at USD 20352.52 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period, reaching USD 25498.31 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Closed Impeller Pump Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Multi-stage Pump, Single-stage Pump) and Application (Water Treatment Industry, Chemical Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Mechanical Industry, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Closed Impeller Pump Market for 2023:



Ebara

Sulzer

ITT

Schlumberger

Pentair

KSB

Weir Group

Clyde Union

Vano

Shandong Sure Boshan

Grundfos

Shanghai Kaiquan

LEO Flowserve

Segmentation by Application:



Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Mechanical Industry Others

Segmentation by Type:



Multi-stage Pump Single-stage Pump

Closed Impeller Pump Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Closed Impeller Pump market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Closed Impeller Pump market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Closed Impeller Pump Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Closed Impeller Pump market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Closed Impeller Pump market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Closed Impeller Pump market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Closed Impeller Pump market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Closed Impeller Pump market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Closed Impeller Pump market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Closed Impeller Pump Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Closed Impeller Pump

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Closed Impeller Pump Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Closed Impeller Pump Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Closed Impeller Pump Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Ebara

2.1.1 Ebara Company Profiles

2.1.2 Ebara Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.1.3 Ebara Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Ebara Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Sulzer

2.2.1 Sulzer Company Profiles

2.2.2 Sulzer Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.2.3 Sulzer Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Sulzer Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 ITT

2.3.1 ITT Company Profiles

2.3.2 ITT Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.3.3 ITT Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 ITT Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Schlumberger

2.4.1 Schlumberger Company Profiles

2.4.2 Schlumberger Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.4.3 Schlumberger Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Pentair

2.5.1 Pentair Company Profiles

2.5.2 Pentair Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.5.3 Pentair Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Pentair Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 KSB

2.6.1 KSB Company Profiles

2.6.2 KSB Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.6.3 KSB Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Weir Group

2.7.1 Weir Group Company Profiles

2.7.2 Weir Group Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.7.3 Weir Group Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Weir Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Clyde Union

2.8.1 Clyde Union Company Profiles

2.8.2 Clyde Union Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.8.3 Clyde Union Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Clyde Union Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Vano

2.9.1 Vano Company Profiles

2.9.2 Vano Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.9.3 Vano Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Vano Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Shandong Sure Boshan

2.10.1 Shandong Sure Boshan Company Profiles

2.10.2 Shandong Sure Boshan Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.10.3 Shandong Sure Boshan Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Shandong Sure Boshan Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Grundfos

2.11.1 Grundfos Company Profiles

2.11.2 Grundfos Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.11.3 Grundfos Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Grundfos Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Shanghai Kaiquan

2.12.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Company Profiles

2.12.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.12.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 LEO

2.13.1 LEO Company Profiles

2.13.2 LEO Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.13.3 LEO Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 LEO Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Flowserve

2.14.1 Flowserve Company Profiles

2.14.2 Flowserve Closed Impeller Pump Product and Services

2.14.3 Flowserve Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Closed Impeller Pump Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Closed Impeller Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Closed Impeller Pump Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Closed Impeller Pump Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Closed Impeller Pump

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Closed Impeller Pump

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Closed Impeller Pump

4.3 Closed Impeller Pump Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Closed Impeller Pump Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Closed Impeller Pump Industry News

5.7.2 Closed Impeller Pump Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Closed Impeller Pump Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Closed Impeller Pump Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Multi-stage Pump (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Single-stage Pump (2018-2023)

7 Global Closed Impeller Pump Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Water Treatment Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Chemical Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Metallurgical Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Mechanical Industry (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Closed Impeller Pump Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



