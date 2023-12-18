2023-2030 Global Paper Towels Market With New Business Strategies

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Paper Towels Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Paper Towels Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Paper Towels Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Paper Towels market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Paper Towels market size was valued at USD 15422.97 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period, reaching USD 22019.86 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Paper Towels Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towels) and Application (At Home, Away From Home (AFH)) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Paper Towels Market for 2023:



Cascades

WEPA

Mets Tissue

CandS Paper

Seventh Generation

Asaleo Care

Kimberly-Clark

SCA

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

Oasis Brands

Procter and Gamble (PandG)

Heng An

Kruger Georgia Pacific

Segmentation by Application:



At Home Away From Home (AFH)

Segmentation by Type:



Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels Multifold Paper Towels

Paper Towels Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Paper Towels market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Paper Towels market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Paper Towels Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Paper Towels market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Paper Towels market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Paper Towels market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Paper Towels market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Paper Towels market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Paper Towels market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Paper Towels Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paper Towels

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Paper Towels Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Paper Towels Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Paper Towels Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Paper Towels Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Paper Towels Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Cascades

2.1.1 Cascades Company Profiles

2.1.2 Cascades Paper Towels Product and Services

2.1.3 Cascades Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Cascades Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 WEPA

2.2.1 WEPA Company Profiles

2.2.2 WEPA Paper Towels Product and Services

2.2.3 WEPA Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 WEPA Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Mets Tissue

2.3.1 Mets Tissue Company Profiles

2.3.2 Mets Tissue Paper Towels Product and Services

2.3.3 Mets Tissue Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Mets Tissue Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 CandS Paper

2.4.1 CandS Paper Company Profiles

2.4.2 CandS Paper Paper Towels Product and Services

2.4.3 CandS Paper Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 CandS Paper Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Seventh Generation

2.5.1 Seventh Generation Company Profiles

2.5.2 Seventh Generation Paper Towels Product and Services

2.5.3 Seventh Generation Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Seventh Generation Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Asaleo Care

2.6.1 Asaleo Care Company Profiles

2.6.2 Asaleo Care Paper Towels Product and Services

2.6.3 Asaleo Care Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Asaleo Care Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Kimberly-Clark

2.7.1 Kimberly-Clark Company Profiles

2.7.2 Kimberly-Clark Paper Towels Product and Services

2.7.3 Kimberly-Clark Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 SCA

2.8.1 SCA Company Profiles

2.8.2 SCA Paper Towels Product and Services

2.8.3 SCA Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 SCA Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

2.9.1 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Company Profiles

2.9.2 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Paper Towels Product and Services

2.9.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Oasis Brands

2.10.1 Oasis Brands Company Profiles

2.10.2 Oasis Brands Paper Towels Product and Services

2.10.3 Oasis Brands Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Oasis Brands Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Procter and Gamble (PandG)

2.11.1 Procter and Gamble (PandG) Company Profiles

2.11.2 Procter and Gamble (PandG) Paper Towels Product and Services

2.11.3 Procter and Gamble (PandG) Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Procter and Gamble (PandG) Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Heng An

2.12.1 Heng An Company Profiles

2.12.2 Heng An Paper Towels Product and Services

2.12.3 Heng An Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Heng An Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Kruger

2.13.1 Kruger Company Profiles

2.13.2 Kruger Paper Towels Product and Services

2.13.3 Kruger Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Kruger Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Georgia Pacific

2.14.1 Georgia Pacific Company Profiles

2.14.2 Georgia Pacific Paper Towels Product and Services

2.14.3 Georgia Pacific Paper Towels Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Georgia Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Paper Towels Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Paper Towels Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Paper Towels Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Paper Towels Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Paper Towels Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Paper Towels

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Paper Towels

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Paper Towels

4.3 Paper Towels Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Paper Towels Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Paper Towels Industry News

5.7.2 Paper Towels Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Paper Towels Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Paper Towels Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Paper Towels Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Paper Towels Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Paper Towels Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Rolled Paper Towels (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Paper Towels Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Boxed Paper Towels (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Paper Towels Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Multifold Paper Towels (2018-2023)

7 Global Paper Towels Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Paper Towels Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Paper Towels Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Paper Towels Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of At Home (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Paper Towels Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Away From Home (AFH) (2018-2023)



