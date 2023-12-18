2023-2030 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Current Trend With Industry Developments

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Discrete Manufacturing ERP market size was valued at USD 5144.81 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 11177.09 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (On Premise ERP, Cloud-Based ERP) and Application (Private Enterprise, Government Agency) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market for 2023:



SAP

Global Shop Solutions

ECi Software Solutions

abas Software AG

IFS AB

NetSuite(Oracle)

Visibility

Microsoft

Epicor

Sage Group

SYSPRO

Infor QAD Inc

Segmentation by Application:



Private Enterprise Government Agency

Segmentation by Type:



On Premise ERP Cloud-Based ERP

Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Discrete Manufacturing ERP market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Discrete Manufacturing ERP market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Discrete Manufacturing ERP market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Discrete Manufacturing ERP

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 SAP Company Profiles

2.1.2 SAP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.1.3 SAP Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 SAP Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Global Shop Solutions

2.2.1 Global Shop Solutions Company Profiles

2.2.2 Global Shop Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.2.3 Global Shop Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Global Shop Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 ECi Software Solutions

2.3.1 ECi Software Solutions Company Profiles

2.3.2 ECi Software Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.3.3 ECi Software Solutions Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 ECi Software Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 abas Software AG

2.4.1 abas Software AG Company Profiles

2.4.2 abas Software AG Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.4.3 abas Software AG Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 abas Software AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 IFS AB

2.5.1 IFS AB Company Profiles

2.5.2 IFS AB Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.5.3 IFS AB Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 IFS AB Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 NetSuite(Oracle)

2.6.1 NetSuite(Oracle) Company Profiles

2.6.2 NetSuite(Oracle) Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.6.3 NetSuite(Oracle) Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 NetSuite(Oracle) Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Visibility

2.7.1 Visibility Company Profiles

2.7.2 Visibility Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.7.3 Visibility Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Visibility Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Microsoft

2.8.1 Microsoft Company Profiles

2.8.2 Microsoft Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.8.3 Microsoft Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Microsoft Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Epicor

2.9.1 Epicor Company Profiles

2.9.2 Epicor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.9.3 Epicor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Epicor Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Sage Group

2.10.1 Sage Group Company Profiles

2.10.2 Sage Group Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.10.3 Sage Group Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Sage Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 SYSPRO

2.11.1 SYSPRO Company Profiles

2.11.2 SYSPRO Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.11.3 SYSPRO Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 SYSPRO Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Infor

2.12.1 Infor Company Profiles

2.12.2 Infor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.12.3 Infor Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Infor Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 QAD Inc

2.13.1 QAD Inc Company Profiles

2.13.2 QAD Inc Discrete Manufacturing ERP Product and Services

2.13.3 QAD Inc Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 QAD Inc Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Discrete Manufacturing ERP Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Discrete Manufacturing ERP

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Discrete Manufacturing ERP

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Discrete Manufacturing ERP

4.3 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Industry News

5.7.2 Discrete Manufacturing ERP Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of On Premise ERP (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cloud-Based ERP (2018-2023)

7 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Private Enterprise (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Discrete Manufacturing ERP Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Government Agency (2018-2023)



