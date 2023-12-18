Global Edible Flakes Market (2023-2030) Development Status By Key Players Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

According to the latest research, the global Edible Flakes market size was valued at USD 9939.64 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period, reaching USD 14640.84 million by 2028.

Top Players in Edible Flakes Market for 2023:



Post Holding Company

General Mills Inc

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc

PepsiCo Inc

Marico Ltd.

Dr. August Oetker AG

Quaker Oats Company

Kellgg's Nature's Path Company

Segmentation by Application:



Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Online

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Segmentation by Type:



Corn Flakes

Oat Flakes

Wheat Flakes Others

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Edible Flakes market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Detailed Table of Contents for Edible Flakes Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Flakes

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Edible Flakes Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Edible Flakes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Edible Flakes Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Edible Flakes Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Edible Flakes Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Edible Flakes Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Post Holding Company

2.1.1 Post Holding Company Company Profiles

2.1.2 Post Holding Company Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.1.3 Post Holding Company Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Post Holding Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 General Mills Inc

2.2.1 General Mills Inc Company Profiles

2.2.2 General Mills Inc Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.2.3 General Mills Inc Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 General Mills Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Nestle S.A.

2.3.1 Nestle S.A. Company Profiles

2.3.2 Nestle S.A. Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.3.3 Nestle S.A. Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Nestle S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 The Hain Celestial Group Inc

2.4.1 The Hain Celestial Group Inc Company Profiles

2.4.2 The Hain Celestial Group Inc Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.4.3 The Hain Celestial Group Inc Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 The Hain Celestial Group Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 PepsiCo Inc

2.5.1 PepsiCo Inc Company Profiles

2.5.2 PepsiCo Inc Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.5.3 PepsiCo Inc Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 PepsiCo Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Marico Ltd.

2.6.1 Marico Ltd. Company Profiles

2.6.2 Marico Ltd. Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.6.3 Marico Ltd. Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Marico Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Dr. August Oetker AG

2.7.1 Dr. August Oetker AG Company Profiles

2.7.2 Dr. August Oetker AG Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.7.3 Dr. August Oetker AG Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Dr. August Oetker AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Quaker Oats Company

2.8.1 Quaker Oats Company Company Profiles

2.8.2 Quaker Oats Company Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.8.3 Quaker Oats Company Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Quaker Oats Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Kellgg's

2.9.1 Kellgg's Company Profiles

2.9.2 Kellgg's Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.9.3 Kellgg's Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Kellgg's Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Nature's Path Company

2.10.1 Nature's Path Company Company Profiles

2.10.2 Nature's Path Company Edible Flakes Product and Services

2.10.3 Nature's Path Company Edible Flakes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Nature's Path Company Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Edible Flakes Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Edible Flakes Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Edible Flakes Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Edible Flakes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Edible Flakes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Edible Flakes Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Edible Flakes

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Edible Flakes

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Edible Flakes

4.3 Edible Flakes Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Edible Flakes Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Edible Flakes Industry News

5.7.2 Edible Flakes Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Edible Flakes Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Edible Flakes Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Edible Flakes Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Edible Flakes Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Edible Flakes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Edible Flakes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Corn Flakes (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Edible Flakes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oat Flakes (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Edible Flakes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Wheat Flakes (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Edible Flakes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Edible Flakes Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Edible Flakes Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Edible Flakes Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Edible Flakes Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Edible Flakes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Supermarkets / Hypermarkets (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Edible Flakes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Edible Flakes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Retail Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Edible Flakes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Specialty Stores (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Edible Flakes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



