Global Iot In Smart City Market (2023-2030) Development Status By Key Players Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"IoT In Smart City Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" IoT In Smart City Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the IoT In Smart City Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the IoT In Smart City market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

According to the latest research, the global IoT In Smart City market size was valued at USD 152491.45 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.06% during the forecast period, reaching USD 456702.52 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the IoT In Smart City Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Solutions, Services) and Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in IoT In Smart City Market for 2023:



AGT Group GmbH

PTC

Sierra Wireless

Cisco Systems Inc

Quantela

Intel Corporation

Arm Ltd

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

SAP SE

Huawei Technologies Co

Verizon Communications

Siemens AG

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH

Segmentation by Application:



Smart Transportation

Smart Building

Smart Utilities Smart Citizen Services

Segmentation by Type:



Solutions Services

Get a Sample Copy of the IoT In Smart City Market Report 2023

IoT In Smart City Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the IoT In Smart City market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the IoT In Smart City market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the IoT In Smart City Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the IoT In Smart City market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the IoT In Smart City market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the IoT In Smart City market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by IoT In Smart City market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the IoT In Smart City market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of IoT In Smart City market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for IoT In Smart City Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT In Smart City

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global IoT In Smart City Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa IoT In Smart City Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global IoT In Smart City Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global IoT In Smart City Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 AGT Group GmbH

2.1.1 AGT Group GmbH Company Profiles

2.1.2 AGT Group GmbH IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.1.3 AGT Group GmbH IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 AGT Group GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 PTC

2.2.1 PTC Company Profiles

2.2.2 PTC IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.2.3 PTC IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 PTC Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Sierra Wireless

2.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Profiles

2.3.2 Sierra Wireless IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.3.3 Sierra Wireless IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Sierra Wireless Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Cisco Systems Inc

2.4.1 Cisco Systems Inc Company Profiles

2.4.2 Cisco Systems Inc IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.4.3 Cisco Systems Inc IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Cisco Systems Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Quantela

2.5.1 Quantela Company Profiles

2.5.2 Quantela IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.5.3 Quantela IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Quantela Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Intel Corporation

2.6.1 Intel Corporation Company Profiles

2.6.2 Intel Corporation IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.6.3 Intel Corporation IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Arm Ltd

2.7.1 Arm Ltd Company Profiles

2.7.2 Arm Ltd IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.7.3 Arm Ltd IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Arm Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 IBM Corporation

2.8.1 IBM Corporation Company Profiles

2.8.2 IBM Corporation IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.8.3 IBM Corporation IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 IBM Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Honeywell International Inc.

2.9.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Profiles

2.9.2 Honeywell International Inc. IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.9.3 Honeywell International Inc. IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Schneider Electric

2.10.1 Schneider Electric Company Profiles

2.10.2 Schneider Electric IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.10.3 Schneider Electric IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 SAP SE

2.11.1 SAP SE Company Profiles

2.11.2 SAP SE IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.11.3 SAP SE IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 SAP SE Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Huawei Technologies Co

2.12.1 Huawei Technologies Co Company Profiles

2.12.2 Huawei Technologies Co IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.12.3 Huawei Technologies Co IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Huawei Technologies Co Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Verizon Communications

2.13.1 Verizon Communications Company Profiles

2.13.2 Verizon Communications IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.13.3 Verizon Communications IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Verizon Communications Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Siemens AG

2.14.1 Siemens AG Company Profiles

2.14.2 Siemens AG IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.14.3 Siemens AG IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Microsoft Corporation

2.15.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Profiles

2.15.2 Microsoft Corporation IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.15.3 Microsoft Corporation IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Hitachi Ltd.

2.16.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Profiles

2.16.2 Hitachi Ltd. IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.16.3 Hitachi Ltd. IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

2.17.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Company Profiles

2.17.2 Robert Bosch GmbH IoT In Smart City Product and Services

2.17.3 Robert Bosch GmbH IoT In Smart City Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global IoT In Smart City Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 IoT In Smart City Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 IoT In Smart City Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of IoT In Smart City Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of IoT In Smart City

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of IoT In Smart City

4.2.4 Labor Cost of IoT In Smart City

4.3 IoT In Smart City Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 IoT In Smart City Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 IoT In Smart City Industry News

5.7.2 IoT In Smart City Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global IoT In Smart City Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global IoT In Smart City Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Solutions (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Services (2018-2023)

7 Global IoT In Smart City Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global IoT In Smart City Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global IoT In Smart City Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Smart Transportation (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Smart Building (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global IoT In Smart City Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Smart Utilities (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global IoT In Smart City Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Smart Citizen Services (2018-2023)

8 Global IoT In Smart City Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global IoT In Smart City Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.6 China IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.8 India IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa IoT In Smart City Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa IoT In Smart City SWOT Analysis

9 Global IoT In Smart City Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Solutions Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Services Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global IoT In Smart City Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global IoT In Smart City Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Smart Transportation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Smart Building Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Smart Utilities Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Smart Citizen Services Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global IoT In Smart City Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global IoT In Smart City Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global IoT In Smart City Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: