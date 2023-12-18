Global Software-Defined Networking Market Prospects Development Rate Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Software-Defined Networking Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Software-Defined Networking Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Software-Defined Networking market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Software-Defined Networking market size was valued at USD 16531.73 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.01% during the forecast period, reaching USD 40305.16 million by 2028.

Top Players in Software-Defined Networking Market for 2023:



Extreme Networks

Oracle

Citrix

CloudGenix

Nokia

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks

Cumulus Networks

Infovista

VMware

DataCore Software

Huawei

Cisco

NEC

HPE

Pluribus Networks Dell EMC

Segmentation by Application:



Service Providers Enterprises

Segmentation by Type:



SDN Infrastructure

Software Services

Software-Defined Networking Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Software-Defined Networking market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Software-Defined Networking market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Software-Defined Networking Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Software-Defined Networking market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Software-Defined Networking market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Software-Defined Networking market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Software-Defined Networking market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Software-Defined Networking market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Software-Defined Networking market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Software-Defined Networking Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Software-Defined Networking

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Software-Defined Networking Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Extreme Networks

2.1.1 Extreme Networks Company Profiles

2.1.2 Extreme Networks Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.1.3 Extreme Networks Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Extreme Networks Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Oracle

2.2.1 Oracle Company Profiles

2.2.2 Oracle Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.2.3 Oracle Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Oracle Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Citrix

2.3.1 Citrix Company Profiles

2.3.2 Citrix Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.3.3 Citrix Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Citrix Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 CloudGenix

2.4.1 CloudGenix Company Profiles

2.4.2 CloudGenix Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.4.3 CloudGenix Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 CloudGenix Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Nokia

2.5.1 Nokia Company Profiles

2.5.2 Nokia Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.5.3 Nokia Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Nokia Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Arista Networks

2.6.1 Arista Networks Company Profiles

2.6.2 Arista Networks Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.6.3 Arista Networks Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Arista Networks Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Juniper Networks

2.7.1 Juniper Networks Company Profiles

2.7.2 Juniper Networks Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.7.3 Juniper Networks Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Juniper Networks Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Cumulus Networks

2.8.1 Cumulus Networks Company Profiles

2.8.2 Cumulus Networks Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.8.3 Cumulus Networks Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Cumulus Networks Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Infovista

2.9.1 Infovista Company Profiles

2.9.2 Infovista Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.9.3 Infovista Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Infovista Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 VMware

2.10.1 VMware Company Profiles

2.10.2 VMware Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.10.3 VMware Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 VMware Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 DataCore Software

2.11.1 DataCore Software Company Profiles

2.11.2 DataCore Software Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.11.3 DataCore Software Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 DataCore Software Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Huawei

2.12.1 Huawei Company Profiles

2.12.2 Huawei Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.12.3 Huawei Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Huawei Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Cisco

2.13.1 Cisco Company Profiles

2.13.2 Cisco Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.13.3 Cisco Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Cisco Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 NEC

2.14.1 NEC Company Profiles

2.14.2 NEC Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.14.3 NEC Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 NEC Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 HPE

2.15.1 HPE Company Profiles

2.15.2 HPE Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.15.3 HPE Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 HPE Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Pluribus Networks

2.16.1 Pluribus Networks Company Profiles

2.16.2 Pluribus Networks Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.16.3 Pluribus Networks Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Pluribus Networks Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Dell EMC

2.17.1 Dell EMC Company Profiles

2.17.2 Dell EMC Software-Defined Networking Product and Services

2.17.3 Dell EMC Software-Defined Networking Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Dell EMC Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Software-Defined Networking Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Software-Defined Networking Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Software-Defined Networking Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Software-Defined Networking

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Software-Defined Networking

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Software-Defined Networking

4.3 Software-Defined Networking Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Software-Defined Networking Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Software-Defined Networking Industry News

5.7.2 Software-Defined Networking Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of SDN Infrastructure (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Software (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Services (2018-2023)

7 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Service Providers (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Enterprises (2018-2023)

8 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Software-Defined Networking Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Software-Defined Networking SWOT Analysis

9 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 SDN Infrastructure Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Software Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Services Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Service Providers Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Enterprises Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Software-Defined Networking Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Software-Defined Networking Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Software-Defined Networking Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

