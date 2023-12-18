Lutetium-177 Market With Upcoming Growth Rate 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Lutetium-177 Market": Research Insights 2023-2030

" Lutetium-177 Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Lutetium-177 Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Lutetium-177 market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Lutetium-177 market size was valued at USD 65.25 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.62% during the forecast period, reaching USD 232.87 million by 2028.

Top Players in Lutetium-177 Market for 2023:



JSC Isotope (Rosatom)

Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

NRG

SCK CEN NTP Radioisotopes

Segmentation by Application:



Scientific Research

Nuclear Therapy

Industrial Other

Segmentation by Type:



High Specific Activity Lutetium-177 General Lutetium-177

Lutetium-177 Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Lutetium-177 market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Lutetium-177 market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Lutetium-177 Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Lutetium-177 market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Lutetium-177 market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Lutetium-177 market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Lutetium-177 market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Lutetium-177 market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Lutetium-177 market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Lutetium-177 Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lutetium-177

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Lutetium-177 Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Lutetium-177 Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Lutetium-177 Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Lutetium-177 Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Lutetium-177 Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 JSC Isotope (Rosatom)

2.1.1 JSC Isotope (Rosatom) Company Profiles

2.1.2 JSC Isotope (Rosatom) Lutetium-177 Product and Services

2.1.3 JSC Isotope (Rosatom) Lutetium-177 Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 JSC Isotope (Rosatom) Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

2.2.1 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Company Profiles

2.2.2 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Lutetium-177 Product and Services

2.2.3 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Lutetium-177 Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 NRG

2.3.1 NRG Company Profiles

2.3.2 NRG Lutetium-177 Product and Services

2.3.3 NRG Lutetium-177 Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 NRG Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SCK CEN

2.4.1 SCK CEN Company Profiles

2.4.2 SCK CEN Lutetium-177 Product and Services

2.4.3 SCK CEN Lutetium-177 Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 SCK CEN Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 NTP Radioisotopes

2.5.1 NTP Radioisotopes Company Profiles

2.5.2 NTP Radioisotopes Lutetium-177 Product and Services

2.5.3 NTP Radioisotopes Lutetium-177 Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 NTP Radioisotopes Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Lutetium-177 Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Lutetium-177 Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Lutetium-177 Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Lutetium-177 Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lutetium-177 Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lutetium-177

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Lutetium-177

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Lutetium-177

4.3 Lutetium-177 Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Lutetium-177 Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Lutetium-177 Industry News

5.7.2 Lutetium-177 Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Lutetium-177 Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Lutetium-177 Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Lutetium-177 Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Lutetium-177 Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Lutetium-177 Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of High Specific Activity Lutetium-177 (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of General Lutetium-177 (2018-2023)

7 Global Lutetium-177 Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Lutetium-177 Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Lutetium-177 Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Lutetium-177 Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Scientific Research (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Lutetium-177 Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Nuclear Therapy (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Lutetium-177 Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Industrial (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Lutetium-177 Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other (2018-2023)



