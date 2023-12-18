Global Engineering Adhesives Market Outlook With Industry Expansion Strategies Till 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

" Engineering Adhesives Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Engineering Adhesives Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Engineering Adhesives market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Engineering Adhesives market size was valued at USD 2176.64 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3042.76 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Engineering Adhesives Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Epoxies, Polyurethanes, Cyanoacrylates, Methacrylates, Others) and Application (Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Paints and Coatings, Sports and Leisure, Wind Energy, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Engineering Adhesives Market for 2023:



UNISEAL

EFTEC

ThreeBond

Loxeal

ITW

SIKA

Beijing Comens

Permabond

Dymax

Huntsman

Hexion

ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS

DOW CORNING

Huitian

3M

H.B. Fuller

Henkel Arkema

Segmentation by Application:



Transportation

Construction

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Sports and Leisure

Wind Energy Others

Segmentation by Type:



Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Cyanoacrylates

Methacrylates Others

Engineering Adhesives Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Engineering Adhesives market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Engineering Adhesives market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Engineering Adhesives Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Engineering Adhesives market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Engineering Adhesives market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Engineering Adhesives market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Engineering Adhesives market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Engineering Adhesives market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Engineering Adhesives market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Engineering Adhesives Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Engineering Adhesives

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Engineering Adhesives Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 UNISEAL

2.1.1 UNISEAL Company Profiles

2.1.2 UNISEAL Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.1.3 UNISEAL Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 UNISEAL Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 EFTEC

2.2.1 EFTEC Company Profiles

2.2.2 EFTEC Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.2.3 EFTEC Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 EFTEC Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 ThreeBond

2.3.1 ThreeBond Company Profiles

2.3.2 ThreeBond Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.3.3 ThreeBond Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 ThreeBond Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Loxeal

2.4.1 Loxeal Company Profiles

2.4.2 Loxeal Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.4.3 Loxeal Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Loxeal Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 ITW

2.5.1 ITW Company Profiles

2.5.2 ITW Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.5.3 ITW Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 ITW Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 SIKA

2.6.1 SIKA Company Profiles

2.6.2 SIKA Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.6.3 SIKA Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 SIKA Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Beijing Comens

2.7.1 Beijing Comens Company Profiles

2.7.2 Beijing Comens Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.7.3 Beijing Comens Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Beijing Comens Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Permabond

2.8.1 Permabond Company Profiles

2.8.2 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.8.3 Permabond Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Permabond Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Dymax

2.9.1 Dymax Company Profiles

2.9.2 Dymax Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.9.3 Dymax Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Dymax Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Huntsman

2.10.1 Huntsman Company Profiles

2.10.2 Huntsman Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.10.3 Huntsman Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Hexion

2.11.1 Hexion Company Profiles

2.11.2 Hexion Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.11.3 Hexion Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Hexion Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS

2.12.1 ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS Company Profiles

2.12.2 ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.12.3 ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 ROYAL ADHESIVES and SEALANTS Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 DOW CORNING

2.13.1 DOW CORNING Company Profiles

2.13.2 DOW CORNING Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.13.3 DOW CORNING Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 DOW CORNING Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Huitian

2.14.1 Huitian Company Profiles

2.14.2 Huitian Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.14.3 Huitian Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Huitian Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 3M

2.15.1 3M Company Profiles

2.15.2 3M Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.15.3 3M Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 3M Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 H.B. Fuller

2.16.1 H.B. Fuller Company Profiles

2.16.2 H.B. Fuller Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.16.3 H.B. Fuller Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Henkel

2.17.1 Henkel Company Profiles

2.17.2 Henkel Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.17.3 Henkel Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Henkel Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Arkema

2.18.1 Arkema Company Profiles

2.18.2 Arkema Engineering Adhesives Product and Services

2.18.3 Arkema Engineering Adhesives Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Engineering Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Engineering Adhesives Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Engineering Adhesives Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Engineering Adhesives

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Engineering Adhesives

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Engineering Adhesives

4.3 Engineering Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Engineering Adhesives Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Engineering Adhesives Industry News

5.7.2 Engineering Adhesives Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Epoxies (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Polyurethanes (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Cyanoacrylates (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Methacrylates (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Transportation (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Construction (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Consumer Goods (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Electrical and Electronics (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Paints and Coatings (2018-2023)

7.3.6 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Sports and Leisure (2018-2023)

7.3.7 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Wind Energy (2018-2023)

7.3.8 Global Engineering Adhesives Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Engineering Adhesives Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Engineering Adhesives SWOT Analysis

9 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Epoxies Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Polyurethanes Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Cyanoacrylates Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Methacrylates Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Transportation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Construction Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Consumer Goods Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Electrical and Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Paints and Coatings Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.8 Sports and Leisure Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.9 Wind Energy Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.10 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Engineering Adhesives Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Engineering Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Engineering Adhesives Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

