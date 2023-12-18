Global Home Medical Equipment Market Latest Growth Factors, Key Expansions, Till 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Home Medical Equipment Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Home Medical Equipment Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Home Medical Equipment Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Home Medical Equipment market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

According to the latest research, the global Home Medical Equipment market size was valued at USD 37048.73 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period, reaching USD 56119.23 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Home Medical Equipment Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (CPAP Accessories, CPAP Machines, Home Liquid Oxygen Containers, Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment, Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment, Oxygen Cannula, Oxygen Concentrators, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment) and Application (Hospital Pharmacies, Online, Retail Medical Stores) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Home Medical Equipment Market for 2023:



Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic plc.

Resmed Inc

Becton

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ConvaTec Group

Dickinson And Company

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc

Smith and Nephew Plc

Invacare Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG

Segmentation by Application:



Hospital Pharmacies

Online Retail Medical Stores

Segmentation by Type:



CPAP Accessories

CPAP Machines

Home Liquid Oxygen Containers

Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment

Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment

Oxygen Cannula

Oxygen Concentrators

Patient Monitoring Equipment Therapeutic Equipment

Get a Sample Copy of the Home Medical Equipment Market Report 2023

Home Medical Equipment Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Home Medical Equipment market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Home Medical Equipment market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the Home Medical Equipment Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Home Medical Equipment market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Home Medical Equipment market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Home Medical Equipment market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Home Medical Equipment market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3370 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Home Medical Equipment market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Home Medical Equipment market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for Home Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Medical Equipment

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Home Medical Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Johnson and Johnson

2.1.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Profiles

2.1.2 Johnson and Johnson Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.1.3 Johnson and Johnson Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Johnson and Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Medtronic plc.

2.2.1 Medtronic plc. Company Profiles

2.2.2 Medtronic plc. Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.2.3 Medtronic plc. Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Medtronic plc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Resmed Inc

2.3.1 Resmed Inc Company Profiles

2.3.2 Resmed Inc Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.3.3 Resmed Inc Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Resmed Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Becton

2.4.1 Becton Company Profiles

2.4.2 Becton Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.4.3 Becton Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Becton Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 General Electric Company

2.5.1 General Electric Company Company Profiles

2.5.2 General Electric Company Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.5.3 General Electric Company Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 General Electric Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2.6.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Profiles

2.6.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.6.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 ConvaTec Group

2.7.1 ConvaTec Group Company Profiles

2.7.2 ConvaTec Group Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.7.3 ConvaTec Group Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 ConvaTec Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Dickinson And Company

2.8.1 Dickinson And Company Company Profiles

2.8.2 Dickinson And Company Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.8.3 Dickinson And Company Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Dickinson And Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Abbott Laboratories

2.9.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Profiles

2.9.2 Abbott Laboratories Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.9.3 Abbott Laboratories Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Baxter International Inc

2.10.1 Baxter International Inc Company Profiles

2.10.2 Baxter International Inc Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.10.3 Baxter International Inc Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Baxter International Inc Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Smith and Nephew Plc

2.11.1 Smith and Nephew Plc Company Profiles

2.11.2 Smith and Nephew Plc Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.11.3 Smith and Nephew Plc Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Smith and Nephew Plc Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Invacare Corporation

2.12.1 Invacare Corporation Company Profiles

2.12.2 Invacare Corporation Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.12.3 Invacare Corporation Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Invacare Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 B. Braun Melsungen AG

2.13.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG Company Profiles

2.13.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG Home Medical Equipment Product and Services

2.13.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG Home Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Home Medical Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Home Medical Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Home Medical Equipment Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Home Medical Equipment

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Home Medical Equipment

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Home Medical Equipment

4.3 Home Medical Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Home Medical Equipment Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Home Medical Equipment Industry News

5.7.2 Home Medical Equipment Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of CPAP Accessories (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of CPAP Machines (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Home Liquid Oxygen Containers (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment (2018-2023)

6.4.5 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment (2018-2023)

6.4.6 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oxygen Cannula (2018-2023)

6.4.7 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oxygen Concentrators (2018-2023)

6.4.8 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Patient Monitoring Equipment (2018-2023)

6.4.9 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Therapeutic Equipment (2018-2023)

7 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Hospital Pharmacies (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Online (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Retail Medical Stores (2018-2023)

8 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Home Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Medical Equipment SWOT Analysis

9 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 CPAP Accessories Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 CPAP Machines Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Home Liquid Oxygen Containers Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Mobility Assist and Patient Support Equipment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.7 Other Home Oxygen Delivery Equipment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.8 Oxygen Cannula Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.9 Oxygen Concentrators Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.10 Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.11 Therapeutic Equipment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Hospital Pharmacies Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Online Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Retail Medical Stores Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Home Medical Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Home Medical Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Home Medical Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: