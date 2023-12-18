Global Amusement And Theme Parks Market 2023-2030 With Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Amusement and Theme Parks market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Amusement and Theme Parks market size was valued at USD 51646.0 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period, reaching USD 69742.2 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Amusement and Theme Parks Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Mechanical Rides, Water Rides, Others) and Application (Below 25 Years, 26 to 39 Years, 40 to 59 Years) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Amusement and Theme Parks Market for 2023:



Fantawild Group

Ardent Leisure Group

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Walt Disney Company

Merlin Entertainments Chimelong Group Co. Ltd

Segmentation by Application:



Below 25 Years

26 to 39 Years 40 to 59 Years

Segmentation by Type:



Mechanical Rides

Water Rides Others

Amusement and Theme Parks Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Amusement and Theme Parks market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Amusement and Theme Parks market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Amusement and Theme Parks Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Amusement and Theme Parks market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Amusement and Theme Parks market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Amusement and Theme Parks market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Amusement and Theme Parks market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Amusement and Theme Parks market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Amusement and Theme Parks market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Amusement and Theme Parks Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Amusement and Theme Parks

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Amusement and Theme Parks Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Fantawild Group

2.1.1 Fantawild Group Company Profiles

2.1.2 Fantawild Group Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.1.3 Fantawild Group Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Fantawild Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Ardent Leisure Group

2.2.1 Ardent Leisure Group Company Profiles

2.2.2 Ardent Leisure Group Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.2.3 Ardent Leisure Group Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Ardent Leisure Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

2.3.1 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.3.3 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc.

2.4.1 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc. Company Profiles

2.4.2 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc. Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.4.3 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc. Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

2.5.1 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Company Profiles

2.5.2 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.5.3 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Cedar Fair Entertainment Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Walt Disney Company

2.6.1 Walt Disney Company Company Profiles

2.6.2 Walt Disney Company Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.6.3 Walt Disney Company Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Walt Disney Company Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Merlin Entertainments

2.7.1 Merlin Entertainments Company Profiles

2.7.2 Merlin Entertainments Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.7.3 Merlin Entertainments Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Merlin Entertainments Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd

2.8.1 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd Company Profiles

2.8.2 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd Amusement and Theme Parks Product and Services

2.8.3 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Chimelong Group Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Amusement and Theme Parks Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Amusement and Theme Parks Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Amusement and Theme Parks Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Amusement and Theme Parks

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Amusement and Theme Parks

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Amusement and Theme Parks

4.3 Amusement and Theme Parks Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Amusement and Theme Parks Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Amusement and Theme Parks Industry News

5.7.2 Amusement and Theme Parks Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Mechanical Rides (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Water Rides (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Below 25 Years (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 26 to 39 Years (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Amusement and Theme Parks Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of 40 to 59 Years (2018-2023)



