Global Automotive Electronics Market By Size, Scope 2023: With Development Status 2030

"Automotive Electronics Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Automotive Electronics Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Automotive Electronics Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Automotive Electronics market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

According to the latest research, the global Automotive Electronics market size was valued at USD 307030.42 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period, reaching USD 490988.7 million by 2028.

The most recent analysis of the Automotive Electronics Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Engine Electronics, Transmission Electronics, Chassis Electronics, Others) and Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Entertainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Automotive Electronics Market for 2023:



Delphi Automotive

Continental

DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems

Magna

Alpine

Altera

China TSP

Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect

Aisin Seiki

Mobis

Chery Cloudrive

BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive

Daicel

Audiovox

ARC Vehicle

Magneti Marelli

Mercedes-Benz CONNECT

Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli)

Autoliv

Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission

Atmel Corporation

Avago Technologies

Bosch Group

Beijing Carsmart Technology

DEPO

AutoNavi

Toyoda Gosei

Denso

Tokai Rika Nanjing Top Sun Technology

Segmentation by Application:



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Entertainment

Powertrain Safety Systems

Segmentation by Type:



Engine Electronics

Transmission Electronics

Chassis Electronics Others

Automotive Electronics Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Automotive Electronics market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Automotive Electronics market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Automotive Electronics Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Automotive Electronics market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Automotive Electronics market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Automotive Electronics market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Automotive Electronics market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Automotive Electronics market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Automotive Electronics market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Automotive Electronics Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Electronics

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (percent) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electronics Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Electronics Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Delphi Automotive

2.1.1 Delphi Automotive Company Profiles

2.1.2 Delphi Automotive Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.1.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Continental

2.2.1 Continental Company Profiles

2.2.2 Continental Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.2.3 Continental Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Continental Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems

2.3.1 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Company Profiles

2.3.2 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.3.3 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Magna

2.4.1 Magna Company Profiles

2.4.2 Magna Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.4.3 Magna Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Magna Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Alpine

2.5.1 Alpine Company Profiles

2.5.2 Alpine Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.5.3 Alpine Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Alpine Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Altera

2.6.1 Altera Company Profiles

2.6.2 Altera Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.6.3 Altera Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Altera Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 China TSP

2.7.1 China TSP Company Profiles

2.7.2 China TSP Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.7.3 China TSP Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 China TSP Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect

2.8.1 Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect Company Profiles

2.8.2 Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.8.3 Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Dongfeng Citroen Citroen Connect Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Aisin Seiki

2.9.1 Aisin Seiki Company Profiles

2.9.2 Aisin Seiki Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.9.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Mobis

2.10.1 Mobis Company Profiles

2.10.2 Mobis Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.10.3 Mobis Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Mobis Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Chery Cloudrive

2.11.1 Chery Cloudrive Company Profiles

2.11.2 Chery Cloudrive Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.11.3 Chery Cloudrive Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Chery Cloudrive Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive

2.12.1 BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive Company Profiles

2.12.2 BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.12.3 BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 BMW Brilliance ConnectedDrive Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Daicel

2.13.1 Daicel Company Profiles

2.13.2 Daicel Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.13.3 Daicel Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Daicel Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 Audiovox

2.14.1 Audiovox Company Profiles

2.14.2 Audiovox Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.14.3 Audiovox Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 Audiovox Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 ARC Vehicle

2.15.1 ARC Vehicle Company Profiles

2.15.2 ARC Vehicle Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.15.3 ARC Vehicle Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 ARC Vehicle Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Magneti Marelli

2.16.1 Magneti Marelli Company Profiles

2.16.2 Magneti Marelli Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.16.3 Magneti Marelli Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Magneti Marelli Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Mercedes-Benz CONNECT

2.17.1 Mercedes-Benz CONNECT Company Profiles

2.17.2 Mercedes-Benz CONNECT Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.17.3 Mercedes-Benz CONNECT Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Mercedes-Benz CONNECT Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli)

2.18.1 Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli) Company Profiles

2.18.2 Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli) Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.18.3 Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli) Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Automotive Lighting (Magneti Marelli) Recent Developments/Updates

2.19 Autoliv

2.19.1 Autoliv Company Profiles

2.19.2 Autoliv Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.19.3 Autoliv Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.19.4 Autoliv Recent Developments/Updates

2.20 Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission

2.20.1 Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission Company Profiles

2.20.2 Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.20.3 Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.20.4 Anhui Xingrui Gear Transmission Recent Developments/Updates

2.21 Atmel Corporation

2.21.1 Atmel Corporation Company Profiles

2.21.2 Atmel Corporation Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.21.3 Atmel Corporation Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.21.4 Atmel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.22 Avago Technologies

2.22.1 Avago Technologies Company Profiles

2.22.2 Avago Technologies Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.22.3 Avago Technologies Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.22.4 Avago Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

2.23 Bosch Group

2.23.1 Bosch Group Company Profiles

2.23.2 Bosch Group Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.23.3 Bosch Group Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.23.4 Bosch Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.24 Beijing Carsmart Technology

2.24.1 Beijing Carsmart Technology Company Profiles

2.24.2 Beijing Carsmart Technology Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.24.3 Beijing Carsmart Technology Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.24.4 Beijing Carsmart Technology Recent Developments/Updates

2.25 DEPO

2.25.1 DEPO Company Profiles

2.25.2 DEPO Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.25.3 DEPO Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.25.4 DEPO Recent Developments/Updates

2.26 AutoNavi

2.26.1 AutoNavi Company Profiles

2.26.2 AutoNavi Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.26.3 AutoNavi Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.26.4 AutoNavi Recent Developments/Updates

2.27 Toyoda Gosei

2.27.1 Toyoda Gosei Company Profiles

2.27.2 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.27.3 Toyoda Gosei Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.27.4 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments/Updates

2.28 Denso

2.28.1 Denso Company Profiles

2.28.2 Denso Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.28.3 Denso Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.28.4 Denso Recent Developments/Updates

2.29 Tokai Rika

2.29.1 Tokai Rika Company Profiles

2.29.2 Tokai Rika Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.29.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.29.4 Tokai Rika Recent Developments/Updates

2.30 Nanjing Top Sun Technology

2.30.1 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Company Profiles

2.30.2 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Automotive Electronics Product and Services

2.30.3 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Automotive Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.30.4 Nanjing Top Sun Technology Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Automotive Electronics Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Automotive Electronics Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Electronics Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Electronics

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Automotive Electronics

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Automotive Electronics

4.3 Automotive Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Automotive Electronics Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Automotive Electronics Industry News

5.7.2 Automotive Electronics Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Automotive Electronics Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Engine Electronics (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Transmission Electronics (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Chassis Electronics (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

7 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Automotive Electronics Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Body Electronics (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Automotive Electronics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Powertrain (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Automotive Electronics Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Safety Systems (2018-2023)

8 Global Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electronics Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electronics SWOT Analysis

9 Global Automotive Electronics Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Engine Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Transmission Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Chassis Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Automotive Electronics Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Automotive Electronics Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Body Electronics Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Entertainment Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Powertrain Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Safety Systems Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Automotive Electronics Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

â



