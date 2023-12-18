Synthetic Fibers Market With Upcoming Growth Rate 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Synthetic Fibers Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Synthetic Fibers Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Synthetic Fibers Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Synthetic Fibers market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

The latest research study on the global Synthetic Fibers market finds that the global Synthetic Fibers market reached a value of USD 97731.7 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 140126.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the Synthetic Fibers Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (PET, Nylon, PP) and Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial Use) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Synthetic Fibers Market for 2023:



Toray Industries Inc.

Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong

Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd.

Indorama Ventures

Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd

TongKun Group Co Ltd

Hengli Petrochemical Co

Rongsheng Petro Chemical

Teijin

Reliance Industries Limited

Xinfengming Group Co

Alpek

Sinopec Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Segmentation by Application:



Apparel

Home Textile Industrial Use

Segmentation by Type:



PET

Nylon PP

Synthetic Fibers Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Synthetic Fibers market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Synthetic Fibers market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Synthetic Fibers Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Synthetic Fibers market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Synthetic Fibers market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Synthetic Fibers market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Synthetic Fibers market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Synthetic Fibers market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Synthetic Fibers market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Synthetic Fibers Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Synthetic Fibers Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companiesâ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global Synthetic Fibers Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 Toray Industries Inc.

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of Toray Industries Inc.

3.2.2 Toray Industries Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 Toray Industries Inc. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 Toray Industries Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong

3.3.2 Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd.

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd.

3.4.2 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 Indorama Ventures

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of Indorama Ventures

3.5.2 Indorama Ventures Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 Indorama Ventures Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 Indorama Ventures Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd

3.6.2 Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 TongKun Group Co Ltd

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of TongKun Group Co Ltd

3.7.2 TongKun Group Co Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 TongKun Group Co Ltd Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 TongKun Group Co Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 Hengli Petrochemical Co

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of Hengli Petrochemical Co

3.8.2 Hengli Petrochemical Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.8.3 Hengli Petrochemical Co Related Products/Service Introduction

3.8.4 Hengli Petrochemical Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.9 Rongsheng Petro Chemical

3.9.1 Brief Introduction of Rongsheng Petro Chemical

3.9.2 Rongsheng Petro Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.9.3 Rongsheng Petro Chemical Related Products/Service Introduction

3.9.4 Rongsheng Petro Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.10 Teijin

3.10.1 Brief Introduction of Teijin

3.10.2 Teijin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.10.3 Teijin Related Products/Service Introduction

3.10.4 Teijin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.11 Reliance Industries Limited

3.11.1 Brief Introduction of Reliance Industries Limited

3.11.2 Reliance Industries Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.11.3 Reliance Industries Limited Related Products/Service Introduction

3.11.4 Reliance Industries Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.12 Xinfengming Group Co

3.12.1 Brief Introduction of Xinfengming Group Co

3.12.2 Xinfengming Group Co Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.12.3 Xinfengming Group Co Related Products/Service Introduction

3.12.4 Xinfengming Group Co Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.13 Alpek

3.13.1 Brief Introduction of Alpek

3.13.2 Alpek Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.13.3 Alpek Related Products/Service Introduction

3.13.4 Alpek Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.14 Sinopec

3.14.1 Brief Introduction of Sinopec

3.14.2 Sinopec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.14.3 Sinopec Related Products/Service Introduction

3.14.4 Sinopec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.15 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

3.15.1 Brief Introduction of Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd

3.15.2 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.15.3 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd Related Products/Service Introduction

3.15.4 Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

4. Global Synthetic Fibers Market Segmented by Type

4.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type 2018-2023

4.2 PET

4.3 Nylon

4.4 PP

5 Global Synthetic Fibers Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Synthetic Fibers Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Downstream Industry 2018-2023

5.2 Apparel

5.3 Home Textile

5.4 Industrial Use

6 Synthetic Fibers Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Status

6.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

6.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

6.4 Distributors/Traders

6.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

6.6 Value Chain Under Regional Conflicts

7. The Development and Dynamics of Synthetic Fibers Market

7.1 Driving Factors of the Market

7.2 Factors Challenging the Market

7.3 Opportunities of the Global Synthetic Fibers Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

7.4 Technology Status and Developments in the Synthetic Fibers Market

7.5 Industry News

7.6 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations

7.7 COVID-19 Impact on Synthetic Fibers Industry

7.7.1 Synthetic Fibers Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

7.7.2 Supply Chain Challenges

7.7.3 Market Trends and Potential Opportunities of Synthetic Fibers in the COVID-19 Landscape

7.8 Industry SWOT Analysis



