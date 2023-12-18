Global DIY Home Improvement Market By Size, Trend &Amp; New Technology Till 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"DIY Home Improvement Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" DIY Home Improvement Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the DIY Home Improvement Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the DIY Home Improvement market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

The latest research study on the global DIY Home Improvement market finds that the global DIY Home Improvement market reached a value of USD 718850.0 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 899277.97 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the DIY Home Improvement Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Household Cleaning Items, Household Decoration Items, Tools, Others) and Application (Offline, Online) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in DIY Home Improvement Market for 2023:



OBI Group Holding

Kingfisher

Sears Holding

ADEO

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Bunnings

Ace Hardware

Travis Perkins

Intergamma

Canadian Tire

Menard

Lowe's

Home Depot

Bauhaus Les Mousquetaires

Segmentation by Application:



Offline Online

Segmentation by Type:



Household Cleaning Items

Household Decoration Items

Tools Others

Get a Sample Copy of the DIY Home Improvement Market Report 2023

DIY Home Improvement Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the DIY Home Improvement market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the DIY Home Improvement market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the DIY Home Improvement Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the DIY Home Improvement market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the DIY Home Improvement market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the DIY Home Improvement market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by DIY Home Improvement market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3160 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the DIY Home Improvement market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of DIY Home Improvement market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for DIY Home Improvement Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 DIY Home Improvement Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companiesâ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global DIY Home Improvement Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global DIY Home Improvement Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 OBI Group Holding

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of OBI Group Holding

3.2.2 OBI Group Holding Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 OBI Group Holding Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 OBI Group Holding Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Kingfisher

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Kingfisher

3.3.2 Kingfisher Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Kingfisher Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Kingfisher Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 Sears Holding

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of Sears Holding

3.4.2 Sears Holding Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 Sears Holding Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 Sears Holding Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 ADEO

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of ADEO

3.5.2 ADEO Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 ADEO Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 ADEO Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 HORNBACH Baumarkt

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of HORNBACH Baumarkt

3.6.2 HORNBACH Baumarkt Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 HORNBACH Baumarkt Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 HORNBACH Baumarkt Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 Bunnings

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of Bunnings

3.7.2 Bunnings Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 Bunnings Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 Bunnings Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 Ace Hardware

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of Ace Hardware

3.8.2 Ace Hardware Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.8.3 Ace Hardware Related Products/Service Introduction

3.8.4 Ace Hardware Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.9 Travis Perkins

3.9.1 Brief Introduction of Travis Perkins

3.9.2 Travis Perkins Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.9.3 Travis Perkins Related Products/Service Introduction

3.9.4 Travis Perkins Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.10 Intergamma

3.10.1 Brief Introduction of Intergamma

3.10.2 Intergamma Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.10.3 Intergamma Related Products/Service Introduction

3.10.4 Intergamma Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.11 Canadian Tire

3.11.1 Brief Introduction of Canadian Tire

3.11.2 Canadian Tire Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.11.3 Canadian Tire Related Products/Service Introduction

3.11.4 Canadian Tire Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.12 Menard

3.12.1 Brief Introduction of Menard

3.12.2 Menard Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.12.3 Menard Related Products/Service Introduction

3.12.4 Menard Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.13 Lowe's

3.13.1 Brief Introduction of Lowe's

3.13.2 Lowe's Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.13.3 Lowe's Related Products/Service Introduction

3.13.4 Lowe's Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.14 Home Depot

3.14.1 Brief Introduction of Home Depot

3.14.2 Home Depot Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.14.3 Home Depot Related Products/Service Introduction

3.14.4 Home Depot Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.15 Bauhaus

3.15.1 Brief Introduction of Bauhaus

3.15.2 Bauhaus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.15.3 Bauhaus Related Products/Service Introduction

3.15.4 Bauhaus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.16 Les Mousquetaires

3.16.1 Brief Introduction of Les Mousquetaires

3.16.2 Les Mousquetaires Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.16.3 Les Mousquetaires Related Products/Service Introduction

3.16.4 Les Mousquetaires Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

4. Global DIY Home Improvement Market Segmented by Type

4.1 Global DIY Home Improvement Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type 2018-2023

4.2 Household Cleaning Items

4.3 Household Decoration Items

4.4 Tools

4.5 Others

5 Global DIY Home Improvement Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global DIY Home Improvement Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Downstream Industry 2018-2023

5.2 Offline

5.3 Online

6 DIY Home Improvement Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Status

6.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

6.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

6.4 Distributors/Traders

6.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

6.6 Value Chain Under Regional Conflicts

7. The Development and Dynamics of DIY Home Improvement Market

7.1 Driving Factors of the Market

7.2 Factors Challenging the Market

7.3 Opportunities of the Global DIY Home Improvement Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

7.4 Technology Status and Developments in the DIY Home Improvement Market

7.5 Industry News

7.6 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations

7.7 COVID-19 Impact on DIY Home Improvement Industry

7.7.1 DIY Home Improvement Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

7.7.2 Supply Chain Challenges

7.7.3 Market Trends and Potential Opportunities of DIY Home Improvement in the COVID-19 Landscape

7.8 Industry SWOT Analysis



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: