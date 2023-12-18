2023-2030 Global Carpets And Rugs Market Is Growing Rapidly With Modern Trend

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Carpets and Rugs Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Carpets and Rugs Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Carpets and Rugs Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Carpets and Rugs market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

The latest research study on the global Carpets and Rugs market finds that the global Carpets and Rugs market reached a value of USD 97657.07 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 12405.89 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of -29.1% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the Carpets and Rugs Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Woven Carpets and Rugs, Tufted Carpets and Rugs, Needle-Punched Carpets and Rugs, Knotted Carpets and Rugs, Other Carpets and Rugs) and Application (Residential, Commercial) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Carpets and Rugs Market for 2023:



Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd.

Beaulieu international group

China Shanhua

Dixie Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Brintons Carpets Limited

Shaw Industries Group

Oriental Weavers Company

Interface, Inc.

Cormar Carpets

Victoria PLC

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

DONGSHENG

Balta Group Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Segmentation by Application:



Residential Commercial

Segmentation by Type:



Woven Carpets and Rugs

Tufted Carpets and Rugs

Needle-Punched Carpets and Rugs

Knotted Carpets and Rugs Other Carpets and Rugs

Carpets and Rugs Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Carpets and Rugs market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Carpets and Rugs market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Carpets and Rugs Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Carpets and Rugs market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Carpets and Rugs market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Carpets and Rugs market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Carpets and Rugs market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Carpets and Rugs market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Carpets and Rugs market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Carpets and Rugs Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Carpets and Rugs Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companiesâ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global Carpets and Rugs Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd.

3.2.2 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 Jiangsu Kaili Carpet Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Beaulieu international group

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Beaulieu international group

3.3.2 Beaulieu international group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Beaulieu international group Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Beaulieu international group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 China Shanhua

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of China Shanhua

3.4.2 China Shanhua Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 China Shanhua Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 China Shanhua Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 Dixie Group, Inc.

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of Dixie Group, Inc.

3.5.2 Dixie Group, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 Dixie Group, Inc. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 Dixie Group, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 Tarkett S.A.

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of Tarkett S.A.

3.6.2 Tarkett S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 Tarkett S.A. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 Tarkett S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 Brintons Carpets Limited

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of Brintons Carpets Limited

3.7.2 Brintons Carpets Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 Brintons Carpets Limited Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 Brintons Carpets Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 Shaw Industries Group

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of Shaw Industries Group

3.8.2 Shaw Industries Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.8.3 Shaw Industries Group Related Products/Service Introduction

3.8.4 Shaw Industries Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.9 Oriental Weavers Company

3.9.1 Brief Introduction of Oriental Weavers Company

3.9.2 Oriental Weavers Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.9.3 Oriental Weavers Company Related Products/Service Introduction

3.9.4 Oriental Weavers Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.10 Interface, Inc.

3.10.1 Brief Introduction of Interface, Inc.

3.10.2 Interface, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.10.3 Interface, Inc. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.10.4 Interface, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.11 Cormar Carpets

3.11.1 Brief Introduction of Cormar Carpets

3.11.2 Cormar Carpets Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.11.3 Cormar Carpets Related Products/Service Introduction

3.11.4 Cormar Carpets Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.12 Victoria PLC

3.12.1 Brief Introduction of Victoria PLC

3.12.2 Victoria PLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.12.3 Victoria PLC Related Products/Service Introduction

3.12.4 Victoria PLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.13 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

3.13.1 Brief Introduction of Mohawk Industries, Inc.

3.13.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.13.3 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.13.4 Mohawk Industries, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.14 DONGSHENG

3.14.1 Brief Introduction of DONGSHENG

3.14.2 DONGSHENG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.14.3 DONGSHENG Related Products/Service Introduction

3.14.4 DONGSHENG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.15 Balta Group

3.15.1 Brief Introduction of Balta Group

3.15.2 Balta Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.15.3 Balta Group Related Products/Service Introduction

3.15.4 Balta Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.16 Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

3.16.1 Brief Introduction of Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

3.16.2 Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.16.3 Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company Related Products/Service Introduction

3.16.4 Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

4. Global Carpets and Rugs Market Segmented by Type

4.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type 2018-2023

4.2 Woven Carpets and Rugs

4.3 Tufted Carpets and Rugs

4.4 Needle-Punched Carpets and Rugs

4.5 Knotted Carpets and Rugs

4.6 Other Carpets and Rugs

5 Global Carpets and Rugs Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Carpets and Rugs Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Downstream Industry 2018-2023

5.2 Residential

5.3 Commercial

6 Carpets and Rugs Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Status

6.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

6.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

6.4 Distributors/Traders

6.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

6.6 Value Chain Under Regional Conflicts

7. The Development and Dynamics of Carpets and Rugs Market

7.1 Driving Factors of the Market

7.2 Factors Challenging the Market

7.3 Opportunities of the Global Carpets and Rugs Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

7.4 Technology Status and Developments in the Carpets and Rugs Market

7.5 Industry News

7.6 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations

7.7 COVID-19 Impact on Carpets and Rugs Industry

7.7.1 Carpets and Rugs Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

7.7.2 Supply Chain Challenges

7.7.3 Market Trends and Potential Opportunities of Carpets and Rugs in the COVID-19 Landscape

7.8 Industry SWOT Analysis



