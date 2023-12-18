Global Industrial Automation Market 2023-2030 With Industry Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Industrial Automation Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Industrial Automation Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Industrial Automation Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Industrial Automation market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

The latest research study on the global Industrial Automation market finds that the global Industrial Automation market reached a value of USD 184583.41 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 306941.8 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the Industrial Automation Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Machine Vision System, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers, Electronic Control Units (ECU), Others) and Application (Automotive, Machine Manufacturing, Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Medical Devices, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures.

Top Players in Industrial Automation Market for 2023:



Omron

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company

Voith GmbH

Emerson Electric Company

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric FANUC Corporation

Segmentation by Application:



Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices Others

Segmentation by Type:



Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

Machine Vision System

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Plant Asset Management

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

Electronic Control Units (ECU) Others

Industrial Automation Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Industrial Automation market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Industrial Automation market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Industrial Automation Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Industrial Automation market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Industrial Automation market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Industrial Automation market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Industrial Automation market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Industrial Automation market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Industrial Automation market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

