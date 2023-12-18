Global Smart Electricity Meter Market 2023-2030 Is Booming In Upcoming Period

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Smart Electricity Meter Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Smart Electricity Meter Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Smart Electricity Meter Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Smart Electricity Meter market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

The latest research study on the global Smart Electricity Meter market finds that the global Smart Electricity Meter market reached a value of USD 7270.68 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 8786.03 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the Smart Electricity Meter Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Single Phase, Three Phase) and Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Smart Electricity Meter Market for 2023:



Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.

Clou Electronics

Tokyo Electric Power Company

Schneider Electric

Landis+Gyr

ZIV

Arch Meter Corporation

Diehl Metering

Wasion Group Holdings Limited

Jabil

PowerCom Ltd.

Elster (Honeywell)

ZPA Smart Energy

Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd

Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd.

Aclara

Kamstrup

Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

Iskraemeco

Hexing Group

Sagemcom

Siemens AG

MBH Power Limited

Enel

Itron, Inc.

Sensus

Chintim Instruments

Hengye Electronics Holley Metering Limited

Segmentation by Application:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Segmentation by Type:



Single Phase Three Phase

Get a Sample Copy of the Smart Electricity Meter Market Report 2023

Smart Electricity Meter Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Smart Electricity Meter market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Smart Electricity Meter market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Highlights of the Smart Electricity Meter Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Smart Electricity Meter market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Smart Electricity Meter market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Smart Electricity Meter market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Smart Electricity Meter market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Purchase this report (Price 3160 USD for a single-user license) -

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Smart Electricity Meter market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Smart Electricity Meter market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Get a Sample PDF of a Report-

Detailed Table of Contents for Smart Electricity Meter Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Smart Electricity Meter Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companiesâ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global Smart Electricity Meter Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd.

3.2.2 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 Hangzhou Sunrise Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Clou Electronics

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Clou Electronics

3.3.2 Clou Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Clou Electronics Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Clou Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 Tokyo Electric Power Company

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of Tokyo Electric Power Company

3.4.2 Tokyo Electric Power Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 Tokyo Electric Power Company Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 Tokyo Electric Power Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 Schneider Electric

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of Schneider Electric

3.5.2 Schneider Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 Schneider Electric Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 Schneider Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 Landis+Gyr

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of Landis+Gyr

3.6.2 Landis+Gyr Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 Landis+Gyr Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 Landis+Gyr Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 ZIV

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of ZIV

3.7.2 ZIV Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 ZIV Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 ZIV Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 Arch Meter Corporation

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of Arch Meter Corporation

3.8.2 Arch Meter Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.8.3 Arch Meter Corporation Related Products/Service Introduction

3.8.4 Arch Meter Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.9 Diehl Metering

3.9.1 Brief Introduction of Diehl Metering

3.9.2 Diehl Metering Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.9.3 Diehl Metering Related Products/Service Introduction

3.9.4 Diehl Metering Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.10 Wasion Group Holdings Limited

3.10.1 Brief Introduction of Wasion Group Holdings Limited

3.10.2 Wasion Group Holdings Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.10.3 Wasion Group Holdings Limited Related Products/Service Introduction

3.10.4 Wasion Group Holdings Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.11 Jabil

3.11.1 Brief Introduction of Jabil

3.11.2 Jabil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.11.3 Jabil Related Products/Service Introduction

3.11.4 Jabil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.12 PowerCom Ltd.

3.12.1 Brief Introduction of PowerCom Ltd.

3.12.2 PowerCom Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.12.3 PowerCom Ltd. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.12.4 PowerCom Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.13 Elster (Honeywell)

3.13.1 Brief Introduction of Elster (Honeywell)

3.13.2 Elster (Honeywell) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.13.3 Elster (Honeywell) Related Products/Service Introduction

3.13.4 Elster (Honeywell) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.14 ZPA Smart Energy

3.14.1 Brief Introduction of ZPA Smart Energy

3.14.2 ZPA Smart Energy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.14.3 ZPA Smart Energy Related Products/Service Introduction

3.14.4 ZPA Smart Energy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.15 Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd

3.15.1 Brief Introduction of Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd

3.15.2 Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.15.3 Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd Related Products/Service Introduction

3.15.4 Yantai Dongfang Wisdom Electric Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.16 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd

3.16.1 Brief Introduction of Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd

3.16.2 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.16.3 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd Related Products/Service Introduction

3.16.4 Ningbo Sanxing Electric Co., Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.17 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd.

3.17.1 Brief Introduction of Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd.

3.17.2 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.17.3 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.17.4 Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.18 Aclara

3.18.1 Brief Introduction of Aclara

3.18.2 Aclara Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.18.3 Aclara Related Products/Service Introduction

3.18.4 Aclara Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.19 Kamstrup

3.19.1 Brief Introduction of Kamstrup

3.19.2 Kamstrup Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.19.3 Kamstrup Related Products/Service Introduction

3.19.4 Kamstrup Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.20 Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

3.20.1 Brief Introduction of Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter

3.20.2 Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.20.3 Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter Related Products/Service Introduction

3.20.4 Jinling Intelligent Electric Meter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.21 Iskraemeco

3.21.1 Brief Introduction of Iskraemeco

3.21.2 Iskraemeco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.21.3 Iskraemeco Related Products/Service Introduction

3.21.4 Iskraemeco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.22 Hexing Group

3.22.1 Brief Introduction of Hexing Group

3.22.2 Hexing Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.22.3 Hexing Group Related Products/Service Introduction

3.22.4 Hexing Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.23 Sagemcom

3.23.1 Brief Introduction of Sagemcom

3.23.2 Sagemcom Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.23.3 Sagemcom Related Products/Service Introduction

3.23.4 Sagemcom Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.24 Siemens AG

3.24.1 Brief Introduction of Siemens AG

3.24.2 Siemens AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.24.3 Siemens AG Related Products/Service Introduction

3.24.4 Siemens AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.25 MBH Power Limited

3.25.1 Brief Introduction of MBH Power Limited

3.25.2 MBH Power Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.25.3 MBH Power Limited Related Products/Service Introduction

3.25.4 MBH Power Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.26 Enel

3.26.1 Brief Introduction of Enel

3.26.2 Enel Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.26.3 Enel Related Products/Service Introduction

3.26.4 Enel Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.27 Itron, Inc.

3.27.1 Brief Introduction of Itron, Inc.

3.27.2 Itron, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.27.3 Itron, Inc. Related Products/Service Introduction

3.27.4 Itron, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.28 Sensus

3.28.1 Brief Introduction of Sensus

3.28.2 Sensus Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.28.3 Sensus Related Products/Service Introduction

3.28.4 Sensus Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.29 Chintim Instruments

3.29.1 Brief Introduction of Chintim Instruments

3.29.2 Chintim Instruments Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.29.3 Chintim Instruments Related Products/Service Introduction

3.29.4 Chintim Instruments Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.30 Hengye Electronics

3.30.1 Brief Introduction of Hengye Electronics

3.30.2 Hengye Electronics Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.30.3 Hengye Electronics Related Products/Service Introduction

3.30.4 Hengye Electronics Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.31 Holley Metering Limited

3.31.1 Brief Introduction of Holley Metering Limited

3.31.2 Holley Metering Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.31.3 Holley Metering Limited Related Products/Service Introduction

3.31.4 Holley Metering Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

4. Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Segmented by Type

4.1 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type 2018-2023

4.2 Single Phase

4.3 Three Phase

5 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Downstream Industry 2018-2023

5.2 Residential

5.3 Commercial

5.4 Industrial

6 Smart Electricity Meter Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Status

6.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

6.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

6.4 Distributors/Traders

6.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

6.6 Value Chain Under Regional Conflicts

7. The Development and Dynamics of Smart Electricity Meter Market

7.1 Driving Factors of the Market

7.2 Factors Challenging the Market

7.3 Opportunities of the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

7.4 Technology Status and Developments in the Smart Electricity Meter Market

7.5 Industry News

7.6 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations

7.7 COVID-19 Impact on Smart Electricity Meter Industry

7.7.1 Smart Electricity Meter Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

7.7.2 Supply Chain Challenges

7.7.3 Market Trends and Potential Opportunities of Smart Electricity Meter in the COVID-19 Landscape

7.8 Industry SWOT Analysis

8 Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Segmented by Geography

8.1 Global Smart Electricity Meter Revenue and Market Share by Region 2018-2023

8.2 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Market Share by Region 2018-2023

9 North America

9.1 North America Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

9.2 North America Smart Electricity Meter Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

9.3 North America Smart Electricity Meter Import and Export from 2018-2023

9.4 North America Smart Electricity Meter Market by Country

9.4.1 North America Smart Electricity Meter Sales by Country (2018-2023)

9.4.2 North America Smart Electricity Meter Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

9.4.3 United States Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

9.4.4 Canada Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10 Europe

10.1 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

10.2 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

10.3 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Import and Export from 2018-2023

10.4 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Market by Country

10.4.1 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Sales by Country (2018-2023)

10.4.2 Europe Smart Electricity Meter Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

10.4.3 Germany Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.4 UK Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.5 France Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.6 Italy Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.7 Spain Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.8 Russia Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.9 Netherlands Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.10 Turkey Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.11 Switzerland Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.12 Sweden Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11 Asia Pacific

11.1 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

11.2 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

11.3 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Import and Export from 2018-2023

11.4 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Market by Country

11.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Sales by Country (2018-2023)

11.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Electricity Meter Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

11.4.3 China Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.4 Japan Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.5 South Korea Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.6 Australia Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.7 India Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.8 Indonesia Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.9 Philippines Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.10 Malaysia Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12 Latin America

12.1 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

12.2 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

12.3 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Import and Export from 2018-2023

12.4 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Market by Country

12.4.1 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Sales by Country (2018-2023)

12.4.2 Latin America Smart Electricity Meter Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

12.4.3 Brazil Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12.4.4 Mexico Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12.4.5 Argentina Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13 Middle East and Africa

13.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

13.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

13.3 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Import and Export from 2018-2023

13.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Market by Country

13.4.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Sales by Country (2018-2023)

13.4.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Electricity Meter Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

13.4.3 Saudi Arabia Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.4 UAE Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.5 Egypt Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.6 South Africa Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

14. Global Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast by Geography, Type, and Downstream Industry 2023-2029

14.1 Forecast of the Global Smart Electricity Meter Market from 2023-2029 by Region

14.2 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

14.3 Global Smart Electricity Meter Sales and Growth Rate Forecast by Downstream Industry (2023-2029)

14.4 Smart Electricity Meter Market Forecast Under COVID-19

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source



Browse the complete table of contents at -

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today's businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

Contact Us:

Market Reports World

Phone: US : +(1) 424 253 0946

UK : +(44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Web: