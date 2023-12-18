Global Cosmeceuticals Market By Size 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

"Cosmeceuticals Market":- Research Insights 2023-2030 Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities:

" Cosmeceuticals Market " report covering the period 2023 to 2030, offers a comprehensive analysis of size, market share, and industry trends across different applications and types. It presents the research and analysis conducted in the Cosmeceuticals Market Research, with the aim of delivering valuable insights to industry stakeholders, suppliers, and all participants. Anticipated as a remarkable growth journey, the Cosmeceuticals market is projected to exhibit an impressive annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2030.

The latest research study on the global Cosmeceuticals market finds that the global Cosmeceuticals market reached a value of USD 54567.7 million in 2022. Itâs expected that the market will achieve USD 78826.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.

The most recent analysis of the Cosmeceuticals Market delves into a comprehensive exploration of the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players an market segments like Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Injectable) and Application (Beauty Parlours/Salons, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Others) and geographic reach, product landscapes, and cost structures. Ask for a Sample Report

Top Players in Cosmeceuticals Market for 2023:



Nuxe

Unilever

GSK

Klorane

SkinCeuticals

Beiersdorf

Sabinsa Corporation

Elementis

Clarins

Avene

Procter and Gamble

Croda International Plc

Melvita

DP Dermaceuticals

Sanofi

LaRoche Posay

Avon

Colgate-Palmolive

Johnson and Johnson

Allergan Inc

Lonza

Rilastil

Clinique

Shiseido Vichy

Segmentation by Application:



Beauty Parlours/Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Exclusive Retail Stores Others

Segmentation by Type:



Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care Injectable

Cosmeceuticals Market Summary (2023-2030):

The report impeccably blends extensive quantitative analysis with thorough qualitative examination, offering a comprehensive perspective on the Cosmeceuticals market. It spans from a high-level macro overview, encompassing the total market size, industry supply chain, and market dynamics, down to micro-level insights on segment markets categorized by type, application, and region. As a result, it provides a holistic and profound understanding of the Cosmeceuticals market, covering all of its vital facets.

In terms of competition, the report also introduces industry players, considering aspects like market share and concentration ratio. It provides detailed profiles of the leading companies, enabling readers to gain valuable insights into their competitors and grasp a deep comprehension of the competitive landscape. Moreover, the report takes into account factors such as mergers and acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts.

In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone with a stake in or plans to enter the market in any capacity.

Highlights of the Cosmeceuticals Market Report:



The report is founded on a rigorous research methodology, combining meticulous primary and secondary research to yield comprehensive and dependable data.

It offers insights into industry growth across key regions, including APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report also provides the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Cosmeceuticals market during the forecast period, enabling stakeholders to gauge market trajectory.

Furthermore, it delves deeply into the factors influencing the growth of the Cosmeceuticals market from 2023 to 2030, ensuring an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

The report goes beyond historical data to provide valuable insights into upcoming trends and shifts in consumer behaviour, equipping businesses with foresight to adapt and succeed.

A detailed competitive landscape of vendors in the Cosmeceuticals market is presented, allowing readers to assess the market's key players and their strategies. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges faced by Cosmeceuticals market vendors, providing a well-rounded view of the industry's obstacles and opportunities.

Regional Insights:

This report provides a clear understanding of global growth, challenges, and opportunities, drawing from insights gleaned from historical data and the expertise of industry professionals. It encompasses sales and revenue data spanning from 2017 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by factors such as population expansion, rising disposable incomes, and a favourable economic environment.

COVID-19 Impact:

The worldwide pandemic led to a state of stagnation on a global scale, leading to increased economic downturn concerns and extensive unemployment. In reaction, businesses launched strategic initiatives to maximize profits in the midst of uncertain market conditions. Specifically, the Cosmeceuticals market experienced interruptions in its supply chains, which directly affected its capacity for growth.

Reasons to Purchase:



Comprehensive examination of Cosmeceuticals market segmentation, delving into intricate details.

In-depth analysis of countries, encompassing global demand and supply dynamics.

Thorough scrutiny of key players, including their products, financial performance, and strategic approaches. Insight into emerging market trends, along with an assessment of opportunities and challenges.

Detailed Table of Contents for Cosmeceuticals Market Research Report 2023-2030:



1. Market Definition and Statistical Scope

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Cosmeceuticals Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type, Downstream Industry and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2018-2029)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research Findings and Conclusion

3 Key Companiesâ Profile

3.1 Competitive Profile

3.1.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales and Market Share by Companies

3.1.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Revenue and Market Share by Companies

3.2 Nuxe

3.2.1 Brief Introduction of Nuxe

3.2.2 Nuxe Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.2.3 Nuxe Related Products/Service Introduction

3.2.4 Nuxe Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.3 Unilever

3.3.1 Brief Introduction of Unilever

3.3.2 Unilever Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.3.3 Unilever Related Products/Service Introduction

3.3.4 Unilever Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.4 GSK

3.4.1 Brief Introduction of GSK

3.4.2 GSK Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.4.3 GSK Related Products/Service Introduction

3.4.4 GSK Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.5 Klorane

3.5.1 Brief Introduction of Klorane

3.5.2 Klorane Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.5.3 Klorane Related Products/Service Introduction

3.5.4 Klorane Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.6 SkinCeuticals

3.6.1 Brief Introduction of SkinCeuticals

3.6.2 SkinCeuticals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.6.3 SkinCeuticals Related Products/Service Introduction

3.6.4 SkinCeuticals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.7 Beiersdorf

3.7.1 Brief Introduction of Beiersdorf

3.7.2 Beiersdorf Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.7.3 Beiersdorf Related Products/Service Introduction

3.7.4 Beiersdorf Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.8 Sabinsa Corporation

3.8.1 Brief Introduction of Sabinsa Corporation

3.8.2 Sabinsa Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.8.3 Sabinsa Corporation Related Products/Service Introduction

3.8.4 Sabinsa Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.9 Elementis

3.9.1 Brief Introduction of Elementis

3.9.2 Elementis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.9.3 Elementis Related Products/Service Introduction

3.9.4 Elementis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.10 Clarins

3.10.1 Brief Introduction of Clarins

3.10.2 Clarins Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.10.3 Clarins Related Products/Service Introduction

3.10.4 Clarins Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.11 Avene

3.11.1 Brief Introduction of Avene

3.11.2 Avene Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.11.3 Avene Related Products/Service Introduction

3.11.4 Avene Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.12 Procter and Gamble

3.12.1 Brief Introduction of Procter and Gamble

3.12.2 Procter and Gamble Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.12.3 Procter and Gamble Related Products/Service Introduction

3.12.4 Procter and Gamble Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.13 Croda International Plc

3.13.1 Brief Introduction of Croda International Plc

3.13.2 Croda International Plc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.13.3 Croda International Plc Related Products/Service Introduction

3.13.4 Croda International Plc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.14 Melvita

3.14.1 Brief Introduction of Melvita

3.14.2 Melvita Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.14.3 Melvita Related Products/Service Introduction

3.14.4 Melvita Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.15 DP Dermaceuticals

3.15.1 Brief Introduction of DP Dermaceuticals

3.15.2 DP Dermaceuticals Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.15.3 DP Dermaceuticals Related Products/Service Introduction

3.15.4 DP Dermaceuticals Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.16 Sanofi

3.16.1 Brief Introduction of Sanofi

3.16.2 Sanofi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.16.3 Sanofi Related Products/Service Introduction

3.16.4 Sanofi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.17 LaRoche Posay

3.17.1 Brief Introduction of LaRoche Posay

3.17.2 LaRoche Posay Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.17.3 LaRoche Posay Related Products/Service Introduction

3.17.4 LaRoche Posay Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.18 Avon

3.18.1 Brief Introduction of Avon

3.18.2 Avon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.18.3 Avon Related Products/Service Introduction

3.18.4 Avon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.19 Colgate-Palmolive

3.19.1 Brief Introduction of Colgate-Palmolive

3.19.2 Colgate-Palmolive Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.19.3 Colgate-Palmolive Related Products/Service Introduction

3.19.4 Colgate-Palmolive Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.20 Johnson and Johnson

3.20.1 Brief Introduction of Johnson and Johnson

3.20.2 Johnson and Johnson Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.20.3 Johnson and Johnson Related Products/Service Introduction

3.20.4 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.21 Allergan Inc

3.21.1 Brief Introduction of Allergan Inc

3.21.2 Allergan Inc Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.21.3 Allergan Inc Related Products/Service Introduction

3.21.4 Allergan Inc Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.22 Lonza

3.22.1 Brief Introduction of Lonza

3.22.2 Lonza Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.22.3 Lonza Related Products/Service Introduction

3.22.4 Lonza Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.23 Rilastil

3.23.1 Brief Introduction of Rilastil

3.23.2 Rilastil Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.23.3 Rilastil Related Products/Service Introduction

3.23.4 Rilastil Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.24 Clinique

3.24.1 Brief Introduction of Clinique

3.24.2 Clinique Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.24.3 Clinique Related Products/Service Introduction

3.24.4 Clinique Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.25 Shiseido

3.25.1 Brief Introduction of Shiseido

3.25.2 Shiseido Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.25.3 Shiseido Related Products/Service Introduction

3.25.4 Shiseido Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

3.26 Vichy

3.26.1 Brief Introduction of Vichy

3.26.2 Vichy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2018-2023

3.26.3 Vichy Related Products/Service Introduction

3.26.4 Vichy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

4. Global Cosmeceuticals Market Segmented by Type

4.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type 2018-2023

4.2 Skin Care

4.3 Hair Care

4.4 Oral Care

4.5 Injectable

5 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Segmented by Downstream Industry

5.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Downstream Industry 2018-2023

5.2 Beauty Parlours/Salons

5.3 Multi Branded Retail Stores

5.4 Online Channels

5.5 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.6 Exclusive Retail Stores

5.7 Others

6 Cosmeceuticals Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Status

6.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

6.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

6.4 Distributors/Traders

6.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

6.6 Value Chain Under Regional Conflicts

7. The Development and Dynamics of Cosmeceuticals Market

7.1 Driving Factors of the Market

7.2 Factors Challenging the Market

7.3 Opportunities of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

7.4 Technology Status and Developments in the Cosmeceuticals Market

7.5 Industry News

7.6 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations

7.7 COVID-19 Impact on Cosmeceuticals Industry

7.7.1 Cosmeceuticals Business Impact Assessment - Covid-19

7.7.2 Supply Chain Challenges

7.7.3 Market Trends and Potential Opportunities of Cosmeceuticals in the COVID-19 Landscape

7.8 Industry SWOT Analysis

8 Global Cosmeceuticals Market Segmented by Geography

8.1 Global Cosmeceuticals Revenue and Market Share by Region 2018-2023

8.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales and Market Share by Region 2018-2023

9 North America

9.1 North America Cosmeceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

9.2 North America Cosmeceuticals Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

9.3 North America Cosmeceuticals Import and Export from 2018-2023

9.4 North America Cosmeceuticals Market by Country

9.4.1 North America Cosmeceuticals Sales by Country (2018-2023)

9.4.2 North America Cosmeceuticals Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

9.4.3 United States Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

9.4.4 Canada Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10 Europe

10.1 Europe Cosmeceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

10.2 Europe Cosmeceuticals Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

10.3 Europe Cosmeceuticals Import and Export from 2018-2023

10.4 Europe Cosmeceuticals Market by Country

10.4.1 Europe Cosmeceuticals Sales by Country (2018-2023)

10.4.2 Europe Cosmeceuticals Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

10.4.3 Germany Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.4 UK Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.5 France Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.6 Italy Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.7 Spain Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.8 Russia Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.9 Netherlands Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.10 Turkey Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.11 Switzerland Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

10.4.12 Sweden Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11 Asia Pacific

11.1 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

11.2 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

11.3 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Import and Export from 2018-2023

11.4 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Market by Country

11.4.1 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Sales by Country (2018-2023)

11.4.2 Asia Pacific Cosmeceuticals Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

11.4.3 China Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.4 Japan Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.5 South Korea Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.6 Australia Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.7 India Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.8 Indonesia Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.9 Philippines Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

11.4.10 Malaysia Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12 Latin America

12.1 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

12.2 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

12.3 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Import and Export from 2018-2023

12.4 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Market by Country

12.4.1 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Sales by Country (2018-2023)

12.4.2 Latin America Cosmeceuticals Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

12.4.3 Brazil Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12.4.4 Mexico Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

12.4.5 Argentina Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13 Middle East and Africa

13.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2018-2023

13.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Sales Analysis from 2018-2023

13.3 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Import and Export from 2018-2023

13.4 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Market by Country

13.4.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Sales by Country (2018-2023)

13.4.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmeceuticals Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

13.4.3 Saudi Arabia Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.4 UAE Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.5 Egypt Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

13.4.6 South Africa Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth (2018-2023)

14. Global Cosmeceuticals Market Forecast by Geography, Type, and Downstream Industry 2023-2029

14.1 Forecast of the Global Cosmeceuticals Market from 2023-2029 by Region

14.2 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth Rate Forecast by Type (2023-2029)

14.3 Global Cosmeceuticals Sales and Growth Rate Forecast by Downstream Industry (2023-2029)

14.4 Cosmeceuticals Market Forecast Under COVID-19

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source



