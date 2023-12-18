Systecon Strengthens Its 25-Year Partnership With The UK Mod

Additionally, the UK MoD has also chosen to add a subscription to Opus Suite Connect, a powerful tool within the Opus Suite for Integration and Data Ingestion. Opus Suite Connect simplifies the task of ingesting data to create and populate Opus Suite Models, reducing data ingestion time by up to 80%. Opus Suite Connect supports multiple standard interfaces for system integration, further enhancing the modeling capabilities of the UK MoD.

John Gallagher , CEO at Systecon UK: "This contract solidifies our commitment to the UK MOD and extends our valued partnership through 2026, with the option to further extend until 2028. Adding Opus Suite Connect to the existing tools to streamline data ingestion and integration processes shows a commitment to keeping the tools current and state-of-the-art. It also reflects our shared dedication to remaining at the forefront of defense modeling and analysis."

