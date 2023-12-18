(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased awareness of the environmental repercussions of packaging waste has led to growing public scrutiny and the implementation of governmental regulations. Recognizing the need to mitigate the environmental footprint of packaging materials, the United States government has instituted recycling and waste reduction initiatives as part of broader efforts to address sustainability challenges.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging waste recycling market is valued at US$ 30,900.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 48,446.3 million by 2033. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.



The packaging waste recycling market recorded a CAGR of 2.2% during the historical period. It attained a market value of US$ 29,590.0 million in 2022 from US$ 27,150.7 million in 2018.

The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has led to a rising adoption of methods such as recycling and reuse across the globe. Growing climate change and health issues led consumers to change their living patterns and compelled them to adopt eco-friendly solutions.

Consuming more eco-friendly packaging solutions and adopting recycled materials have increased recently. Manufacturers are providing awareness and advertisement for the benefits of recycling and its efficiency to improve brand loyalty and adoption rate.

There has been a rise in the adoption of recycled packaging solutions in the e-commerce sector. Rising environmental concerns over packaging waste are driving the market. E-commerce giants are adopting recycled materials for packaging, which will help them to acquire brand loyalty.

Based on material, the paper and paperboard segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2033. In terms of end-use, the industrial segment is projected to surge at a 4.7% CAGR by 2033.



“Growing awareness of environmental issues and the consequent emphasis on sustainability are driving the packaging waste recycling market. Manufacturers are implementing advanced technologies to maintain the quality of recycled packaging products. This allows them to adhere to governmental regulations and consumer loyalty, further surging demand in the market,” Says Ismail Sutaria , Principal Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

Packaging waste recycling companies are focusing on improving recycled packaging quality, compatibility, and sustainable integrity. Key players are directed toward mergers, partnerships, investments, product launches, and development to expand their market reach.

Key Companies Profiled:



Ball Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

International Paper

Westrock Company

DS Smith Plc

Berry Global

Crown Holdings

Mondi Plc

WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C

Waste Connections

Clean Harbors Inc.

GFL Environmental Cleanway



For instance,



In October 2022, KW Plastics signed an agreement with Clean Planet Energy, a renewable and alternative energy company. In September 2022, Novolex invested US$ 10 million in its North Vernon, United States facility to increase its recycling capacity.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the market for packaging waste recycling, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market growth projections on packaging waste recycling based on material (paper and paper board, plastic, metal, glass, wood, and others), form (primary, secondary, tertiary), packaging format (flexible, rigid), recycling process (open loop, closed loop), end-use (industrial, commercial, food service, household), and region.

Market Segmentation

By Material:



Paper and Paperboard



Coated Unbleached Kraft



Bleached

Molded Fiber Pulp

Plastic



PE



PET



PP

PVC and Others

Metal



Steel

Aluminum

Glass



Type 1



Type 2

Type 3 Wood & Others



By Form:



Primary

Secondary Tertiary



By Packaging Format:



Flexible



Films and Wraps



Labels



Bags and Pouches



Sachets and Stick Packs

Other (Liners, Laminates)

Rigid



Bottle and Jars



Boxes and Cartons



Cups



Drums



Cans



Trays



Tubes Others (Vials, Lids)



By Recycling Process:



Open Loop Closed Loop

By End-use:



Industrials



Food and Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care and Cosmetics



Homecare



Chemicals

Other Industrial

Commercial



Offices



Hospitals



Educational Institutes



Malls

Other Commercials

Food Service



Hotels



Cafes

Restaurants Household

By Region:



North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia and Belarus

Balkan and Baltic Countries Middle East and Africa

